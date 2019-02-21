Avan Motors electric scooters to soon feature smartphone connectivity like TVS NTorq 125

Earlier last month, electric scooter startup Avan Motors announced that it would launch one new product every month starting this year at a price range of Rs 45,000 to Rs 80,000. And now, Avan Motors has confirmed that the existing Xero series will be updated with 'smart' tech features and that there will also be other new products which will also boast of features like smartphone connectivity.

Avan Motors currently has the Xero and Xero+ electric scooters in its portfolio. Avan Xero+, powered by a lithium-ion battery, is available at an ex-showroom price of Rs 47,000, which is one of the most affordable products in the < Rs 50,000 category.

Avan launched Xero+ in September last year and has received a positive response from buyers. The manufacturer says that the running cost of a Xero electric scooter is only 10% that of a conventional two-wheeler. The company also provides immediate after-sales services to the customers along with Road Side Assistance (RSA).

Furthermore, it is offering an extended warranty period along with an initial spare parts tool kit with the first batch of its scooters being sold. Avan is also in the process of incorporating the new tech features in its scooters, such as smartphone connectivity based on an app.

Currently, the Xero+ is available at authorised Avan Motors dealerships across the country. Avan recently showcased series of new scooters in its line-up at the EV Expo and plans to launch them through the course of the year.

“Electric vehicles are the future of commuting and our vehicles have shown that eco-friendliness need not come at the cost of less performance. The Xero+ has received great response from our users and comes at a very practical price point,” Pankaj Tiwari, Business Development Head, Avan Motors said.

“Continuing with its success story further, Avan plans to launch new scooters and vehicles across categories to meet the needs of a wide consumer segment. Every product will be a unique one in its category, equipped with an array of features that will make them a leader in their respective segments. We are also working with advanced technology that promises to enhance the user experience and benefit them in different ways. With our new range of e-scooters and an effective pricing strategy, we want to encourage more people to go the EV way, not just as a novelty but as a big part of their lifestyle, becoming the norm rather than an alternative.”