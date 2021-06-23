Automotive industry lauds Gujarat EV policy as a ‘progressive’ move to accelerate EV adoption

Gujarat EV Policy | The state has also underlined its goal to have 2 lakh electric vehicles on the road in the next four years, which should numerous opportunities for EV players

The Gujarat government yesterday rolled out its new electric vehicle (EV) policy under which it offers incentives for all EV categories and has plans for expansion of EV charging infrastructure as well. Key players in the electric vehicle market like Tata Motors have lauded the policy as a ‘progressive’ move. The state has also underlined its goal to have 2 lakh electric vehicles on the road in the next four years, which should open numerous opportunities for EV players. The policy is being looked at as a significant boost for the EV industry in India.

Shailesh Chandra, President, Passenger Vehicle Business Unit, Tata Motors:

“We welcome the move by the Gujarat Government, offering incentive support for all categories of electric vehicles. This clearly signals a strong resolve of the government towards cleaner environment and a sustainable future for the country. Also the support extended towards charging infrastructure will accelerate the ecosystem development and bring a greater comfort for EV buyers. We compliment the Gujarat Government for introducing such a progressive policy.”

Uday Narang, Chairman, Omega Seiki Mobility:

“The revised EV policy by the Gujarat Govt. is a phenomenal move. This will help in faster adoption of EV’s in the state. The expenditure of Rs 870 crore over the next 4 years will help EVs embellishment in the state of Gujarat. We at Omega Seiki Mobility support this initiative and feel it’s a major step in building up the EV’s Ecosystem.

“The announcements lately by the centre on FAME II policy followed by the state Govt. giving subsidy will provide much needed boost to the EV’s and will notably make India a significant player in the EV Industry. We have already deployed our products in the State and will pass on the benefit to the customer.”

Also read: No registration fee, up to Rs 20,000 off on electric 2-wheelers: Gujarat EV policy decoded

Jeetender Sharma, MD & Founder of Okinawa Autotech:

“The announcement of the Gujarat Electric Vehicle Policy 2021 brings up new opportunities for OEMs to work more diligently toward the collective goal of making India a global EV manufacturing powerhouse.

“With the state’s goal of having 2 lakh electric vehicles on the road in the next four years, we, at Okinawa, are certain to expand our presence and foothold in the region with this further impetus. We share the government’s goal of reaching every region of the country with a diverse product range so that people have choices especially after the subsidy hike introduced in the FAME II policy last week.”

Yatin Gupte, Chairman and Managing Director, WardWizard Innovations and Mobility Ltd:

“The announcement of ‘subsidy and the far-sighted initiative’ in the electric vehicle sector by the Government of Gujarat is going to become a landmark development in the entire country. The initiatives of installing charging points, monetary subsidies, free registration of vehicles and making Gujarat a hub for electric vehicle companies will directly benefit the customers and environment.

“As we always promote that every family’s second vehicle must be an electric vehicle. The Government and innovative manufacturers like us are opting for every possible step to provide a sustainable and carbon footprint-free mobility solution, and now it’s time for the customers to take benefit of this.”

