scorecardresearch

Auto Expo 2023: Over a dozen EV companies to participate in the event

Auto Expo 2023: Over a dozen EV companies are confirmed to participate in the mega event. The list includes the companies like BYD India, Hero Electric, Omega Seiki Mobility, and many more.

Written by Shakti Nath Jha
Updated:
Auto Expo 2023: Over a dozen EV companies to participate in the event
Auto Expo 2023: Over a dozen EV companies to participate in the event

Auto Expo will be finally back in 2023! The 15th edition of India’s largest motor show was held in February 2020 just before the outbreak of the COVID-19 pandemic in the country. Now, the next edition of the Auto Expo will be held in January 2023. According to our reliable sources, over a dozen EV companies are confirmed to participate in the upcoming Auto Expo 2023.

EV India Expo 2022: Shema Eagle Plus, Gryphon, Tuff Plus e-scooters unveiled

Auto Expo 2023: EV Participants

EV Participants (confirmed as of September 2022)
Okinawa Autotech
BYD India
Tork Motors
Hero Electric 
Log9 Material Scientific
ELMoto
Matter Motorworks
CE Info Systems
Sibros Technologies India
Omjay EeVee
Autoline E-Mobility
Hop Electric Mobility
Devot Motors
MTA E-Mobility
Greaves Cotton
Omega Seiki Mobility

Also Read: 2022 Toyota Urban Cruiser Hyryder Hybrid launched: Priced from Rs 15.11 lakh

As you can see in the above table, as of now (September 2022), more than a dozen pure electric vehicle makers are confirmed to participate in the upcoming Auto Expo 2023. The number of participants will surely go up in the coming weeks and months. The next edition of the Auto Expo will be held from January 13-18, 2023, at India Expo Mart in Greater Noida, Uttar Pradesh.

Also Read
Tata Avinya

Follow: Express Drives on InstagramTwitter, and Facebook

It is worth mentioning that a lot of mass-market automakers are also expected to showcase their electric vehicles at the upcoming Auto Expo, the names of which are not mentioned in this list. One can expect Maruti Suzuki, Kia India, Tata Motors, MG Motor India, Hyundai Motor India, Renault India, and Volvo Eicher Commercial Vehicles to showcase a bunch of EVs at Auto Expo 2023.

Also Read: Upcoming Cars in India in September 2022: Grand Vitara, XUV400, Venue N Line & more

Stay tuned with Express Drives for more updates and also, do subscribe to our YouTube channel for the latest auto news and reviews.

Get live Share Market updates and latest India News and business news on Financial Express. Download Financial Express App for latest business news.