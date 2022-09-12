Auto Expo 2023: Over a dozen EV companies to participate in the event

Auto Expo 2023: Over a dozen EV companies are confirmed to participate in the mega event. The list includes the companies like BYD India, Hero Electric, Omega Seiki Mobility, and many more.

Auto Expo will be finally back in 2023! The 15th edition of India’s largest motor show was held in February 2020 just before the outbreak of the COVID-19 pandemic in the country. Now, the next edition of the Auto Expo will be held in January 2023. According to our reliable sources, over a dozen EV companies are confirmed to participate in the upcoming Auto Expo 2023.

Auto Expo 2023: EV Participants

EV Participants (confirmed as of September 2022) Okinawa Autotech BYD India Tork Motors Hero Electric Log9 Material Scientific ELMoto Matter Motorworks CE Info Systems Sibros Technologies India Omjay EeVee Autoline E-Mobility Hop Electric Mobility Devot Motors MTA E-Mobility Greaves Cotton Omega Seiki Mobility

As you can see in the above table, as of now (September 2022), more than a dozen pure electric vehicle makers are confirmed to participate in the upcoming Auto Expo 2023. The number of participants will surely go up in the coming weeks and months. The next edition of the Auto Expo will be held from January 13-18, 2023, at India Expo Mart in Greater Noida, Uttar Pradesh.

It is worth mentioning that a lot of mass-market automakers are also expected to showcase their electric vehicles at the upcoming Auto Expo, the names of which are not mentioned in this list. One can expect Maruti Suzuki, Kia India, Tata Motors, MG Motor India, Hyundai Motor India, Renault India, and Volvo Eicher Commercial Vehicles to showcase a bunch of EVs at Auto Expo 2023.

