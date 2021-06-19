Audi to stop petrol / diesel cars to become an EV brand only

Audi is working towards transitioning its entire range of models to electric vehicles only. The German automaker is about to launch its first EV the e-tron in India very soon.

By:June 19, 2021 4:47 PM

After the Volkswagen Group announced its shift in focus and investment towards the development of electric vehicles, its subsidiary brands  Porsche, Audi, Lamborghini and Bentley have all announced new EV products or developments since. German publication, “Süddeutsche Zeitung” reports that Audi is looking to phase out its entire range of petrol and diesel vehicles. Soon the German premium and luxury carmaker will transition entirely to becoming an electric vehicle brand.

It is reported that Audi will launch its final ICE powered vehicle, the Q5, in 2026 which will be manufactured through to 2033. Markus Duesmann, Chairman of the Board Audi AG has reportedly informed works councils and top management that the automaker will move to become an EV brand and discontinue the introduction of new diesel or petrol vehicles from 2026. This strategy also included hybrid-powered vehicles as well.

Audi had already confirmed that it would no longer continue to develop its range of internal combustion engines. Following this, Audi introduced the e-tron, e-tron Sportback, Q4 e-tron followed by the e-tron GT, as a part of its plans to introduce a total of 20 new battery-electric vehicles by 2026. Reportedly, the A3 and A4 models will no longer have ICE powered successors. Both models are to be redesigned entirely with new names very soon.

While this does not mean you won’t be able to buy a new petrol or diesel-powered Audi after 2026. The automaker will not introduce any new ICE-powered vehicles after 2026. However, reportedly, the manufacturing of ICE-powered Audi cars are to be phased out entirely by 2033, after which only battery electric vehicles would be manufactured and sold by the brand.

Audi India is currently gearing up to introduce its first electric vehicle in the Indian market. The Audi e-tron and e-tron Sportback will be launched in India very soon. Stay tuned to Express Drives to know more about the upcoming Audi e-tron battery-electric SUV.

Source: Süddeutsche Zeitung

