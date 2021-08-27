Audi to go electric by 2026: No combustion engines after 2033

After Mercedes-Benz, Volvo and Jaguar, now Audi has taken the EV plunge. By 2026 every new Audis will be electric-powered only. However, the combustion engine will continue through to 2033.

Audi has announced that it will cease to develop new internal combustion engine-powered vehicles from 2026. All new Audi cars and SUVs being launched from 2026 will now be electric vehicles only. However, the sale of ICE-powered Audis around will world will continue. Audi is looking to gradually phase the ICE out by 2033. In 2033, Audi will cease manufacturing all internal combustion engines, and transition to being an all-electric vehicle brand.

The announcement is a part of Audi’s new “Vorsprung 2030” strategy. The manufacturer claims that its Board of Management has spent the last few months working on the new direction for the brand.

Not only will Audi transition to EVs in the future, but Audi is also looking to entirely redesign the DNA of its cars. The new Head of Development at Audi, Oliver Hoffmann, is looking closely at technical characteristics like steering angle requirements, hand torque, and acoustics in order to develop a one-of-a-kind Audi feel for its customers. Hoffmann added “We need to give our products a clear, unmistakable DNA. In the future, we will be very explicit in our definition of what driving an Audi should feel like.” In addition, Audi will continue to develop autonomous drive technologies as well.

In the new 2030 brand strategy, CARIAD is said to play an important role. CARIAD is the Volkswagen Group’s software arm. The team has been tasked to develop a homogenous and scalable software platform with a standardised operating system and cloud system for all VW Group brands by 2025.

Audi has already confirmed that by 2025, all of its five manufacturing facilities will be carbon neutral by 2025. While the two plants in Belgium and Hungary have already reached the target, three remaining facilities, one in Mexico and two plants in Germany, will be compliant soon. The Volkswagen Group is looking to reach carbon neutrality across the globe by 2050. Under that plan, its facilities in India including the VW plant as well as the Skoda plant which is shared with Audi will also transition to being carbon neutral. Audi is already looking to introduce 30 electrified models by 2025 in the global market, of which 20 will be purely electric.

In India, Audi has already launched two battery electric vehicles – the e-tron and e-tron Sportback e-SUVs. Now, the automaker has also teased its next product launch for the Indian market which looks to be the new e-tron GT, an all-electric four-door Sportback model. Read more about it here.

