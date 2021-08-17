Audi e-tron GT India launch soon: Teaser released for new electric luxury sedan

Audi is going aggressively in the direction of the electric vehicle in India. After launching the new e-tron and e-tron Sportback, the e-tron GT 4-door coupe is next in line to be launched in India.

By:August 17, 2021 12:24 PM
Audi RS e-tron GT

Audi India is gearing up to launch another new electric model. The recently introduced Audi e-tron GT is the next model in the line to be introduced in India it seems. Audi India on its official Instagram posted a teaser with a glimpse of the e-tron GT’s headlamp. Currently, information regarding Audi India’s plans are still under wraps. However, after launching the e-tron and e-tron Sportback electric SUV models, Audi India may now introduce its third electric vehicle, the e-tron GT.

Audi India’s e-tron GT teaser on Instagram.

The Audi e-tron GT range is largely based on the Porsche Taycan. Like the Taycan, the e-tron GT is an all-electric four-door coupe model. It rivals the Tesla Model S and the Mercedes-Benz EQS along with the Taycan of course.

Audi e-tron GT Quattro

Audi has revealed a few versions of the e-tron GT which include the standard e-tron GT Quattro model and a performance-oriented RS e-tron GT. Currently, we are unsure which route Audi is looking to take with the new electric model. Should Audi launch either version, it would be the only auto OEM in India to have the widest range of luxury electric vehicles with up to three choices on offer.

Audi e-tron GT Interior

Globally, both versions of the e-tron GT are available with an 85 kWh lithium-ion battery pack. The electric motors are capable enough to generate 469hp for the standard model. The RS version is tuned to develop 590hp. Audi claims the e-tron GT would offer a driving range of 487km on a single charge, while the RS model with the extra power would offer 471 km of range. Both of these figures are based on the European WLTP cycle.

The luxury electric vehicles on sale in India include the Mercedes-Benz EQC, Jaguar I-Pace and the Audi e-tron and e-tron Sportback models. Volvo India is also expected to introduce the XC40 Recharge in the Indian market, but plans have been delayed to 2022. Like the rest of the luxury EVs in India, prices for the Audi e-tron GT models are expected to be in the range of Rs 1 crore.

