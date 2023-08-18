Audi Q8 e-tron and Q8 e-tron sportback launched in India at Rs 1.13 crore

Audi launches four new variants of the Q8 e-tron in India, priced from Rs 1.13 crore ex-showroom. The new e-tron offers a range of 600km on a full charge.

Audi has expanded its e-tron range in India by launching the Q8 e-tron and the Q8 e-tron Sportback in India, priced at Rs 1.13 crore ex-showroom. The two models are available in two trims each, and the pricing is as follows.

Audi Q8 e-tron variants and pricing



Audi Q8 50 e-tron – Rs 1.13 crore

Audi Q8 55 e-tron – Rs 1.26 crore

Audi Q8 Sportback 50 e-tron – Rs 1.18 crore

Audi Q8 Sportback 55 e-tron – Rs 1.30 crore

Audi Q8 e-tron specifications

Offered with a 114kWh battery pack, the Audi Q8 55 e-tron and Audi Q8 Sportback 55 e-tron have a driving range of up to 600km on a single charge (WLTP certified). The Audi Q8 50 e-tron and Audi Q8 Sportback 50 e-tron offer a driving range of up to 505km on a single charge (WLTP certified).

The Audi Q8 e-tron sports a fresh design, improved performance, bigger batteries and an enhanced drive range. With this launch, Audi also ushers into a new corporate identity with a new, two-dimensional design of the four rings that represent luxury mobility with sustainability.

The Audi Q8 55 e-tron and Audi Q8 Sportback 55 e-tron get dual motors, one in each axle, making a combined power of 402bhp and 664Nm of peak torque, while the Q8 50 e-tron and Audi Q8 Sportback 50 e-tron make 335bhp and 664Nm of torque with a 95kWh battery pack.

Power is delivered to all four wheels via Audi’s quattro all-wheel-drive system and the Audi Q8 55 e-tron and Audi Q8 Sportback 55 e-tron can accelerate from 0 to 100kmph in 5.6 seconds, while the Audi Q8 50 e-tron & Audi Q8 Sportback 50 e-tron take 6.0 seconds.

Audi says that all four models can be charged up to 22kW AC and 170kW DC power while charging from 20 to 80 percent takes 26 minutes and 10 percent to 80 percent takes 31 minutes.

To keep direct all the power towards the road, the e-tron variants get adaptive suspension, progressive steering, drive modes, and 226mm of ground clearance.

Interior and features

The Q8 e-tron features a sunroof, a 15-speaker audio system, seats with a massage function, ambient lighting, a leather interior, Park Assist Plus, 3D surround-view cameras with customisable views, a digital cockpit, and gesture-controlled boot lid, amongst others.

In terms of safety, the Q8 e-tron gets 8 airbags, lane departure warning, ISOFIX seat anchors, anti-theft wheel bolts and loose wheel warning, and Audi pre-sense basic, which initiates preventive protection measures in the event of emergency braking or handling on the limit.