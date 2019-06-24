Audi India teases e-tron fully electric SUV: Launch by end of 2019

The Audi e-tron is the German manufacturer’s first ever fully electric product. The e-tron made its debut last year globally and is already on sale in specific markets. Rahul Ansari, Head Audi India has stated last year that the Audi e-tron will launch in India by the end of 2019.

The brand’s social media channels, have already released a couple of teaser images of e-tron on social platforms that show the signature Audi style headlights of the e-tron with two images one that states “India, are you ready”, while the second one mentions “Guess who just arrived from the future” with the description “Prepare yourself for the electric age. #ReadyForElectric”. Additionally, Audi’s India website also advertises the new e-tron which links to the official release from the manufacturer from September 18, the day the e-tron made its global debut.

These mentions on Audi’s own platforms suggest that the e-tron could arrive very soon to Indian shored. However, internationally, the e-tron’s story has not been without drama. Thee-tron has been plagued by multiple production delays, the manufacturer is also reportedly has had issues with battery supply. Thus, production has been curtailed. In the US, Audi is reportedly recalled nearly all e-trons, allegedly for the battery pack which could catch fire should moisture seep into the energy storage pack. All of this has accumulated to some buyers waiting for up to six months to have their e-trons delivered. However, for India, as the e-tron will be somewhat of a Halo car for Audi to showcase its technological prowess. Due to the fact that the e-tron SUV will be a CBU, drawing India’s hefty import duties, the estimated price of the e-tron will be around the Rs 1.5 crore mark. As the electric SUV will not be a high volume product, it is likely that Audi will be able to launch the car in India despite the setbacks in production due to the limited demand expected from the Indian market.

The Audi e-tron is a five-seat SUV which features two electric motors, one mounted at the front axle while the other at the rear. The two motors in the e-tron can deliver 125kW to the front with 140kW to the rear for an all-wheel-drive system. The total combined power output for the e-tron is rated at 300kW (400hp) and 664Nm of torque. The battery capacity in the e-tron is a 95kW/h unit and Audi claims it allows for a range of 400kms on the WLTP test cycle.

While the e-tron is officially confirmed for India in concrete, Audi is officially mum about its specific launch date. However, they have assured that it will arrive in 2019.

