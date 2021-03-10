Audi electric SUVs finally coming to India: E-Tron, E-Tron Sportback launch in 2021 H1

Audi’s EV revolution will begin in India with the E-Tron twins as the E-Tron and its Sportback version both will be launched by mid-2021. The range is expected to be around 452kms on a single charge. Read on for more details on the Audi E-Tron and E-Tron Sportback.

By:March 10, 2021 3:44 PM

The Audi E-Tron and E-Tron Sportback electric SUVs will be launched this year. The German automaker has confirmed that both its electric vehicles will arrive in India by the middle of 2021. The E-Tron was showcased in India back in 2019, however, the automaker has since delayed the introduction of the vehicle. The delayed was caused by the slow uptake of charging infrastructure in India, and the impact of the coronavirus pandemic. Audi is now ready with its first electric vehicles for the Indian market to take on its rivals.

Both the E-Tron and E-Tron Sportback siblings are based on the same underpinnings, the Sportback only offering a sloping roofline to distinguish itself from the E-Tron. Both use the same powertrain, and internationally, there are three choices of specs on offer  — 50, 55 and S. Dual-motors offering Quattro all-wheel-drive is standard across the range. Audi is yet to confirm which of the three specs will be offered in India.

In the E-Tron and E-Tron Sportback, Audi offers a 95 kWh battery pack. Power output from the dual motors ranges upto 408 bhp and 664 Nm of torque for the highest spec version. It is expected to offer a range of 452kms on a single charge.

When launched, the Audi E-Tron and the E-Tron Sportback will take on the Mercedes-Benz EQC and the Jaguar I-Pace in the segment. Additionally, Volvo has announced the arrival of the XC40 Recharge electric SUV which will slot itself a segment below. The E-Tron and its Sportback sibling are expected to be priced around Rs 95 lakh to Rs 1.2 crore (ex-showroom).

Get live Stock Prices from BSE, NSE, US Market and latest NAV, portfolio of Mutual Funds, Check out latest IPO News, Best Performing IPOs, calculate your tax by Income Tax Calculator, know market’s Top Gainers, Top Losers & Best Equity Funds. Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Latest Auto News

Fabulous offer: Jawa motorcycle accessories at half the price this March

Fabulous offer: Jawa motorcycle accessories at half the price this March

Technological trends transforming automotive manufacturing: What to expect in 2021

Technological trends transforming automotive manufacturing: What to expect in 2021

Addressing global supply chain issues: How India can be an EV manufacturing powerhouse

Addressing global supply chain issues: How India can be an EV manufacturing powerhouse

Honda CB350RS deliveries begin in India: Price, specs, features and more

Honda CB350RS deliveries begin in India: Price, specs, features and more

BMW M340i launched: Quickest made-in-India 387hp car priced at Rs 62.9 lakh

BMW M340i launched: Quickest made-in-India 387hp car priced at Rs 62.9 lakh

Exclusive: 2021 Maruti Suzuki Celerio Launch in Mid-May: Larger, Smarter, Safer

Exclusive: 2021 Maruti Suzuki Celerio Launch in Mid-May: Larger, Smarter, Safer

Ford EcoSport SE variant launched: New design, puncture kit and more

Ford EcoSport SE variant launched: New design, puncture kit and more

New Mercedes-Benz E-Class launch on March 16: Changes explained

New Mercedes-Benz E-Class launch on March 16: Changes explained

March 2021 car discounts: Up to Rs 1.5 lakh off on Hyundai Kona electric, Elantra

March 2021 car discounts: Up to Rs 1.5 lakh off on Hyundai Kona electric, Elantra

Yulu to deploy Bajaj electric scooters by end-2021: E-scooter fleet to go up to 50,000

Yulu to deploy Bajaj electric scooters by end-2021: E-scooter fleet to go up to 50,000

2021 Triumph Rocket 3 R Black, Rocket 3 GT Triple Black limited editions unveiled: Here's what's new!

2021 Triumph Rocket 3 R Black, Rocket 3 GT Triple Black limited editions unveiled: Here's what's new!

Volvo XC40 Recharge bookings to open in India in June: All-electric luxury SUV deliveries in October

Volvo XC40 Recharge bookings to open in India in June: All-electric luxury SUV deliveries in October

World's highest hill climb on KTM 390 Adventure: Ashish Raorane sets record from Batal to Kunzum La

World's highest hill climb on KTM 390 Adventure: Ashish Raorane sets record from Batal to Kunzum La

Car rental, leasing gets more convenient! Avis CARe launched with roadside assistance, legal assistance and more

Car rental, leasing gets more convenient! Avis CARe launched with roadside assistance, legal assistance and more

Aprilia RS660 and Tuono 660 India prices leaked: To cost more than Kawasaki Ninja 1000

Aprilia RS660 and Tuono 660 India prices leaked: To cost more than Kawasaki Ninja 1000

BS6 Yamaha Ray ZR 125 price in India hiked again: Check new variant-wise figures

BS6 Yamaha Ray ZR 125 price in India hiked again: Check new variant-wise figures

Upcoming Royal Enfield's flagship 650cc cruiser continues testing: More details leaked in new video

Upcoming Royal Enfield's flagship 650cc cruiser continues testing: More details leaked in new video

Mahindra Logistics appoints Anish Shah as Chairman: Takes over from VS Parthasarathy

Mahindra Logistics appoints Anish Shah as Chairman: Takes over from VS Parthasarathy

Kia teases EV6: First electric car to use brand's new EV platform, to unveil this month

Kia teases EV6: First electric car to use brand's new EV platform, to unveil this month

Volkswagen, Frost & Sullivan to develop used-car market study for India: Key highlights explained!

Volkswagen, Frost & Sullivan to develop used-car market study for India: Key highlights explained!