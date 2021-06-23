Audi e-tron launch date confirmed: Electric luxury SUV launch on this date

Audi’s first electric SUV the Audi e-tron will be launched in India on July 22, 2021. Here is what we can expect from the Mercedes-Benz EQC and Jaguar I-Pace.

Audi India will be launching the brand’s first-ever electric vehicle. The Audi e-tron e-SUV will be launched in India on June 22, 2021, to become the third luxury electric SUV in the market. Audi has stated that it will launch the e-tron and the e-tron Sportback in India, but we await confirmation if both body styles will be launched together. We expect the e-tron to be launched around the Rs 1 crore mark (ex-showroom) as it will compete against the Mercedes-Benz EQC and the Jaguar I-PACE. The e-tron will be introduced as a CBU direct-import model.

The Audi e-tron was expected to arrive much earlier, however, launch plans were said to have been delayed. Like most modern EVs, the Audi will use the skateboard architecture with either a 95kWh or 71kWh battery pack. The battery is placed under the floor of the car with two permanent magnet synchronous electric motors, one at the front axle and one at the rear for the quattro all-wheel-drive system.

The larger battery pack model is the e-tron 55 quattro and the smaller unit is the e-tron 50 quattro. It is unclear which model would be launched in India as the 55 would offer a longer range, but the 50 would be the more affordable choice.

Audi e-tron 55 quattro specs

The e-tron 55 quattro offers 168 hp and 247 Nm of torque (402 hp/664Nm with Boost mode). It can reach from 0-100km/h in 5.7 seconds and a top speed of 200km/h. It has a maximum rated range in Europe of 365 to 436 km on a single charge on the WLTP cycle.

Audi e-tron 50 quattro specs

The Audi e-tron 50 quattro packs upto 174 hp and 310Nm of torque. This version accelerates from 0-100km/h in 6.8 seconds, maxing out at 190 km/h. But the range is down to 276 to 336 km on the WLTP cycle on a single charge.

The range is comparable to its rivals from Mercedes-Benz and Jaguar. Audi claims that a 150kW DC fast charger can charge the battery pack in the e-tron to 80% within just 30 minutes. A standard 11kW wall charger would take over 8 hours to fully charge. Audi will provide charging solutions to customers of the e-tron with a home charging station.

Features and tech on the e-tron e-SUV include up to a 10.1-inch touchscreen infotainment system, connected car features, Matrix LED headlamps, among a lot more. We will have to wait and see if Audi will offer the rear-view camera option for the ORVMs in India. All will be revealed on July 22, 2021.

Get live Stock Prices from BSE, NSE, US Market and latest NAV, portfolio of Mutual Funds, Check out latest IPO News, Best Performing IPOs, calculate your tax by Income Tax Calculator, know market’s Top Gainers, Top Losers & Best Equity Funds. Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.