Audi e-Tron GT EV range revealed: Most powerful Audi ever to rival Taycan, Model S

The most powerful Audi ever has been revealed and importantly, it's electric. Say hello to the all-new Audi e-Tron GT range. It comes as the e-Tron GT Quattro and RS e-Tron GT.

2021 Audi RS e-tron GT

Audi has taken the wraps off of its brand new electric four-door coupe model. The much anticipated Audi e-Tron GT has made its debut in production form. The great news in terms of styling is that Audi hasn’t really changed much from what we saw as the concept. It’s probably the most aggressive looking EV in its segment. Underneath, the e-Tron GT borrows heavily from the Porsche Taycan which it rivals in particular. Together they take on the Tesla Model S in its new Plaid+ version. The e-Tron GT is the third all-electric model from Audi which follows the e-Tron SUV and the e-Tron Sportback SUV. The electric four-door saloon will go on sale in Europe in the spring of 2021 and will be produced in Neckarsulm, Germany.

2021 Audi RS e-tron GT Rear

Styling-wise, the e-Tron GT hasn’t strayed far from the concept of 2018. It carries a futuristic and aggressive design featuring a sculpted bonnet, an aggressive nose, large 19 to 21 sized wheel options styled to be aero-efficient. At the rear, the e-Tron GT features a LED light bar that stretches the width of the back designed with an arrow-like look. The headlamps feature Audi’s signature Laser light technology. The e-Tron GT is so slippery, it has a drag coefficient of just 0.24!

2021 Audi RS e-tron GT Interior

Being a four-door coupe, the e-Tron GT features space for 4 people in comfort, and room for another in the middle at the rear. The front features a traditional sporty Audi design with a wide centre console between the driver and the front passenger. The driver-oriented dash features a 10.1-inch touchscreen infotainment with Audi’s MMI system, with the 12.3-inch driver’s instrument cluster to compliment. It will feature WiFi Hotspot as standard with all the connected features. It can even help you find the nearest DC fast charging point with the shortest route.

2021 Audi e-tron GT quattro

The e-Tron GT Quattro features two permanently synchronous motors, one mounted at each axle for a Quattro all-wheel drive. Total output as standard is 469hp and 630Nm of torque. But the RS e-Tron GT offers 590 bhp with 830 Nm of torque. However, with Boost mode, the standard car gets an added jolt of 523 hp which in the RS model gives up to 637 hp, making it the most powerful Audi ever!

2021 Audi e-tron GT quattro Interior

In the fastest RS model, the e-Tron GT can accelerate from 0-100kph in just 2.5 seconds with Boost mode. The regular ‘Quattro’ model will do the same in 4.1 seconds. The motors draw power from an 85 kWh Lithium-Ion battery which offers a maximum range of 488 km. The battery supports DC fast charging upto 270 kW.

