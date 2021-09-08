Audi e-tron GT electric 4-door coupe bookings open: India launch soon

The next Audi bound for the Indian market will be the new e-tron GT all-electric four-door sedan. Audi India has started to accept bookings for the model already.

By:September 8, 2021 12:21 PM

Audi India has commenced the pre-launch bookings for its next all-electric model. Audi India will launch the brand new e-tron GT very soon. The Audi e-tron GT is the automaker’s first four-door electric coupe which is a competitor to the Mercedes-Benz EQS. The arrival of the e-tron GT in the Indian market will be the automaker’s third battery-electric model launch in the country. Audi has already introduced the e-tron SUV and the e-tron Sportback in the Indian market. The introduction of the e-tron GT will allow Audi to offer the widest range of all-electric luxury models in the Indian market yet. Its rivals, Mercedes currently sells the EQC SUV, while Jaguar offers the I-Pace.

The e-tron GT is largely based on the Porsche Taycan. Like the Taycan the e-tron GT is an electric 4-door coupe. There are a few versions of the e-tron GT that have been introduced internationally. The two key versions include the standard e-tron GT Quattro and the performance-oriented RS e-tron GT. Currently, Audi has not confirmed which version would be launched in India. However, like its rivals in the luxury electric vehicle segment, the e-tron GT range is expected to be priced around the Rs 1 crore mark.

Both the e-tron GT Quattro and the RS e-tron GT are equipped with an 85 kWh lithium-ion battery pack. The twin-electric motor setup in the standard model offers 469hp, while the RS version is tuned to offer 590hp. However, the standard Quattro model is capable of a driving range of 487 km on a single charge, while the RS performance version is rated to offer 471 km of range.

Get live Stock Prices from BSE, NSE, US Market and latest NAV, portfolio of Mutual Funds, Check out latest IPO News, Best Performing IPOs, calculate your tax by Income Tax Calculator, know market’s Top Gainers, Top Losers & Best Equity Funds. Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Latest Auto News

Yamaha RayZR Monster Energy MotoGP edition launched: Price difference, changes explained

Yamaha RayZR Monster Energy MotoGP edition launched: Price difference, changes explained

Mahindra Racing announces driver lineup for Formula E season 8

Mahindra Racing announces driver lineup for Formula E season 8

Mobile app that shows all EV charging stations in India

Mobile app that shows all EV charging stations in India

Honda CB200X deliveries commence in India: Price, features, specs, details

Honda CB200X deliveries commence in India: Price, features, specs, details

Lumax, Alps Alpine Asia unveil premium car audio range for India

Lumax, Alps Alpine Asia unveil premium car audio range for India

Yamaha RayZR 125 Fi Hybrid launched at Rs 76,830: Variants, colours, features

Yamaha RayZR 125 Fi Hybrid launched at Rs 76,830: Variants, colours, features

1000hp Porsche Mission R concept study: A sustainable way to go racing

1000hp Porsche Mission R concept study: A sustainable way to go racing

Customers may not get vehicles of their choice or lucrative schemes this festive season: FADA

Customers may not get vehicles of their choice or lucrative schemes this festive season: FADA

TVS Apache RTR 165 RP trademarked: Sportier, fully-faired version incoming?

TVS Apache RTR 165 RP trademarked: Sportier, fully-faired version incoming?

2021 Ducati SuperSport 950 India launch date out: Expected price, changes explained

2021 Ducati SuperSport 950 India launch date out: Expected price, changes explained

All-electric G-Wagon to arrive in 2025 in form of Mercedes-Benz EQG

All-electric G-Wagon to arrive in 2025 in form of Mercedes-Benz EQG

BMW unveils Vision AMBY electric bikes: 300+ km range, 60 km/h top speed!

BMW unveils Vision AMBY electric bikes: 300+ km range, 60 km/h top speed!

Honda launches virtual showroom for BigWing customers with these features

Honda launches virtual showroom for BigWing customers with these features

Car Discounts Sept 2021: Honda offering more than Rs 57,000 benefits on City, Amaze and more

Car Discounts Sept 2021: Honda offering more than Rs 57,000 benefits on City, Amaze and more

2021 Suzuki Hayabusa First Ride Review | Makes stepping into hypersport territory easier

2021 Suzuki Hayabusa First Ride Review | Makes stepping into hypersport territory easier

Time for India to shift gears in EV journey: 'Centre must set achievable, time-bound targets'

Time for India to shift gears in EV journey: 'Centre must set achievable, time-bound targets'

2022 BMW G 310 R, G 310 GS bookings open in India: Here's what all has changed

2022 BMW G 310 R, G 310 GS bookings open in India: Here's what all has changed

Honda CB200X Walkaround Video | Specs, colours, features, price

Honda CB200X Walkaround Video | Specs, colours, features, price

Maruti Suzuki cars to get expensive: Here's why and how much

Maruti Suzuki cars to get expensive: Here's why and how much

Hero MotoCorp expands Harley-Davidson dealership, service network in India: All details

Hero MotoCorp expands Harley-Davidson dealership, service network in India: All details