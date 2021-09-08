Audi e-tron GT electric 4-door coupe bookings open: India launch soon

The next Audi bound for the Indian market will be the new e-tron GT all-electric four-door sedan. Audi India has started to accept bookings for the model already.

Audi India has commenced the pre-launch bookings for its next all-electric model. Audi India will launch the brand new e-tron GT very soon. The Audi e-tron GT is the automaker’s first four-door electric coupe which is a competitor to the Mercedes-Benz EQS. The arrival of the e-tron GT in the Indian market will be the automaker’s third battery-electric model launch in the country. Audi has already introduced the e-tron SUV and the e-tron Sportback in the Indian market. The introduction of the e-tron GT will allow Audi to offer the widest range of all-electric luxury models in the Indian market yet. Its rivals, Mercedes currently sells the EQC SUV, while Jaguar offers the I-Pace.

The e-tron GT is largely based on the Porsche Taycan. Like the Taycan the e-tron GT is an electric 4-door coupe. There are a few versions of the e-tron GT that have been introduced internationally. The two key versions include the standard e-tron GT Quattro and the performance-oriented RS e-tron GT. Currently, Audi has not confirmed which version would be launched in India. However, like its rivals in the luxury electric vehicle segment, the e-tron GT range is expected to be priced around the Rs 1 crore mark.

Both the e-tron GT Quattro and the RS e-tron GT are equipped with an 85 kWh lithium-ion battery pack. The twin-electric motor setup in the standard model offers 469hp, while the RS version is tuned to offer 590hp. However, the standard Quattro model is capable of a driving range of 487 km on a single charge, while the RS performance version is rated to offer 471 km of range.

