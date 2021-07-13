Audi e-tron to offer buyback, extended warranty and more: Launch on 22nd July

In addition to the service and warranty plans, there will a complimentary five-year Road Side Assistance plan with company-trained assistance on call on purchase of Audi e-tron electric SUV

The launch of the Audi e-tron electric SUV is only about a week away and to have prospective customers hooked to its upcoming offering, Audi India today announced ownership plans for the EV. The German car manufacturer states that the e-tron will be available with curated plans that would include service plans, extended warranty, roadside assistance and a buyback programme.

Audi introduced the curated packages ahead of the launch of the Audi e-tron 50, the Audi e-tron 55 and the Audi e-tron Sportback 55 on 22nd July.

As part of these curated ownership packages, Audi India is offering a choice of Service plans ranging from two years to five years. A standard warranty of two years and a High Voltage Battery warranty of eight years or 1.6 lakh km, whichever is earlier is also available.

The options for Extended Warranty are available across a period of 2+2 years or 2+3 years. Additionally, Comprehensive Service Plans are available for either four years or five years, depending on the scheme chosen by the customers. Under the Comprehensive Service Plan, the costs of service and the periodic maintenance of the brakes, suspension, and Extended Warranty are covered.

A very important aspect of this will be After-sales service and we are excited to announce these bespoke plans that will go a long way in enriching the EV experience for our customers, Balbir Singh Dhillon, Head of Audi India, said.

Audi India is offering what it says will be the best-in-class buyback for the e-tron, where customers will be assured of a lucrative buyback price up to three years from the date of purchase, when they decide to upgrade or sell their Audi e-tron 50, the Audi e-tron 55 and Audi e-tron Sportback 55 in the future.

In addition, there will be a complimentary five-year Road Side Assistance plan with company-trained assistance on call.

