Audi e-tron, e-tron Sportback to come with savings calculator and more: Launch on 22nd July

The Audi e-tron 50, Audi e-tron 55 and Audi e-tron Sportback 55 are all set to be launched in India on 22nd July.

Ahead of the launch of the Audi e-tron range that is scheduled to take place on 22nd July, the German luxury carmaker has announced a host of digital initiatives for the same. The company says that these digital and customer-centric solutions include a Savings and Range Calculator, Charging Time Calculator, e-tron on Audi Shop, Audi e-tron Hub, Digital Retail and a State-of-Charge relay and all of this will be available on ‘myAudi Connect’. Now, going into the details of these digital solutions one by one, starting with the savings calculator. Thanks to this, as the name suggests, customers can quantify their savings on cost and environment by making use of the savings calculator.

Moreover, customers can also use the savings calculator to know the estimated reduction in carbon emission (kilograms of CO2) and also, monetary savings in rupees on every kilometre driven when compared to a conventional engine. Then there is the range and charging time calculator that takes into account the different driving modes like auto, efficiency and economy and factors under which the car is being driven (city roads, highways, expressways). These give you an instant estimate of the distance you can cover. The company says that the time taken to charge your Audi e-tron also depends on the capacity of charger, socket utilized and where you charge your car – home or public charge station.

Another solution is the Audi e-tron Hub which is a complete repository about the Audi e-tron that includes comprehensive and short video guides on Audi e-tron basics like setting up the charging equipment, setting recuperation levels and a lot more. Potential customers can also conduct an Audi mobility check to ensure if their parking can support an electric car charger. Via the ‘myAudi Connect’ app, Audi EV owners can also get a reference to all the charging stations compatible with their Audi e-tron.

The application will automatically suggest the nearest compatible chargers after which customers can also share the suggested locations over WhatsApp. Apart from these, customers can also purchase exclusive Audi e-tron branded accessories, merchandise and if needed, an additional charger as well on the Audi Shop. The list doesn’t end here as customers can also visit their nearest Audi India dealership to experience Audi Augmented Reality (AR) and Virtual Reality (VR). The company says that as a roadmap feature, the myAudi Connect will also have a relay of the current charge level of your Audi e-tron along with distance-to-empty or the kilometers basis the charge available. Last, owners can get access to 24×7 roadside assistance as well with just a click on the myAudi Connect app.

