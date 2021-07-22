Audi E-Tron, E-Tron Sportback launched: Trio of electric SUVs start from Rs 99.9 lakh

Audi has launched its first electric vehicle in the Indian market to take on the Mercedes-Benz EQC and the Jaguar I-Pace. Three versions are available in two different battery/range options.

After much anticipation, Audi has finally introduced its electric vehicle range in the Indian market. Among the luxury brands, Audi was the first to hint at their intentions in 2019 to launch an electric vehicle in India. But the Mercedes-Benz EQC and the Jaguar I-Pace were launched in the meantime. However, unlike its rivals, Audi has launched the E-Tron electric SUV in three different versions. The E-Tron 50, E-Tron 55 and the E-Tron Sportback 55 in India. Prices for the Audi E-Tron range of electric SUVs start from Rs 1 crore.

The E-Tron 50 and the 55 only differ in terms of the size of the battery pack, thus range and performance. The difference between the E-Tron and E-Tron Sportback is only in terms of body style as the Sportback model has a sloping roofline for an SUV Coupe design.

Audi E-Tron 50 Specs

The E-Tron 50 features a 71.2 kWh Lithium-ion battery pack offering a peak electrical output of 230kW (~308hp) and 540Nm of torque. This model boasts a driving range of around 350 km on a single full charge. The E-Tron 50 accelerates from 0-100 km/h in 6.8 seconds and maxes out at 190 km/h.

Audi E-tron 55 / Sportback 55 Specs

The 55 models of the E-Tron and E-Tron Sportback offer a 95kWh Lithium-ion battery pack and offers a range of up to 484 kms on a single charge. The peak power output of this trim is 265kW (~355hp) while it boasts of a continuous power output of 100 kW (134 hp). The maximum torque output of this model is rated at 561 Nm. Despite its kerb weight of 2,520kgs, it still accelerates from 0-100km/h in just 6.6 seconds and onwards to a top speed of 200 km/h.

Audi E-Tron Technical Details

All three versions of the E-Tron will come with dual-motor Quattro permanent all-wheel-drive, progressive steering and adaptive air suspension. It is also the first vehicle in India to feature the new generation Digital Matrix LED Headlamps with Animated Projections.

Audi E-Tron Charging in India

The E-Tron will be offered with an 11kW Portable AC Home Charger, but it is also compatible with chargers up to 150 kW DC fast charging for the ’55’ models. All through 2021, customers will receive a complimentary wall box charger as well. To help develop charging infrastructure in India, Audi is working on 100 charging stations in 75 key cities which are said to be operational in the next few months. Furthermore, select Audi dealerships will also feature 50kW charging stations, offered complimentary to customers in 2021.

Audi E-Tron Warranties in India

The E-Tron range will be available with service plans ranging between 2-5 years, with a standard vehicle warranty of 2 years. The High Voltage Battery warranty is offered for 8 years or 1.6 lakh kilometres. However, extended warranties can be availed with packages of 2+2 or 2+3 years. Audi is also offering a Buyback option up to 3 years from the date of purchase while a 5-year roadside assistance package is offered complimentary with the E-Tron.

Audi E-Tron Price in India

Audi E-Tron 50 – Rs 99.99 lakh

Audi E-Tron 55 – Rs 1.16 crore

Audi E-Tron Sportback 55 – Rs 1.17 crore

