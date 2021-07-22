Audi E-Tron, E-Tron Sportback launched: Trio of electric SUVs start from Rs 99.9 lakh

Audi has launched its first electric vehicle in the Indian market to take on the Mercedes-Benz EQC and the Jaguar I-Pace. Three versions are available in two different battery/range options.

By:Updated: Jul 22, 2021 11:32 AM

After much anticipation, Audi has finally introduced its electric vehicle range in the Indian market. Among the luxury brands, Audi was the first to hint at their intentions in 2019 to launch an electric vehicle in India. But the Mercedes-Benz EQC and the Jaguar I-Pace were launched in the meantime. However, unlike its rivals, Audi has launched the E-Tron electric SUV in three different versions. The E-Tron 50, E-Tron 55 and the E-Tron Sportback 55 in India. Prices for the Audi E-Tron range of electric SUVs start from Rs 1 crore.

The E-Tron 50 and the 55 only differ in terms of the size of the battery pack, thus range and performance. The difference between the E-Tron and E-Tron Sportback is only in terms of body style as the Sportback model has a sloping roofline for an SUV Coupe design.

Audi E-Tron 50 Specs

The E-Tron 50 features a 71.2 kWh Lithium-ion battery pack offering a peak electrical output of 230kW (~308hp) and 540Nm of torque. This model boasts a driving range of around 350 km on a single full charge. The E-Tron 50 accelerates from 0-100 km/h in 6.8 seconds and maxes out at 190 km/h.

Audi E-tron 55 / Sportback 55 Specs

The 55 models of the E-Tron and E-Tron Sportback offer a 95kWh Lithium-ion battery pack and offers a range of up to 484 kms on a single charge. The peak power output of this trim is 265kW (~355hp) while it boasts of a continuous power output of 100 kW (134 hp). The maximum torque output of this model is rated at 561 Nm. Despite its kerb weight of 2,520kgs, it still accelerates from 0-100km/h in just 6.6 seconds and onwards to a top speed of 200 km/h.

Audi E-Tron Technical Details

All three versions of the E-Tron will come with dual-motor Quattro permanent all-wheel-drive, progressive steering and adaptive air suspension. It is also the first vehicle in India to feature the new generation Digital Matrix LED Headlamps with Animated Projections.

Audi E-Tron Charging in India

The E-Tron will be offered with an 11kW Portable AC Home Charger, but it is also compatible with chargers up to 150 kW DC fast charging for the ’55’ models. All through 2021, customers will receive a complimentary wall box charger as well. To help develop charging infrastructure in India, Audi is working on 100 charging stations in 75 key cities which are said to be operational in the next few months. Furthermore, select Audi dealerships will also feature 50kW charging stations, offered complimentary to customers in 2021.

Audi E-Tron Warranties in India

The E-Tron range will be available with service plans ranging between 2-5 years, with a standard vehicle warranty of 2 years. The  High Voltage Battery warranty is offered for 8 years or 1.6 lakh kilometres. However, extended warranties can be availed with packages of 2+2 or 2+3 years. Audi is also offering a Buyback option up to 3 years from the date of purchase while a 5-year roadside assistance package is offered complimentary with the E-Tron.

Audi E-Tron Price in India

Audi E-Tron 50 – Rs 99.99 lakh

Audi E-Tron 55 – Rs 1.16 crore

Audi E-Tron Sportback 55 – Rs 1.17 crore

Get live Stock Prices from BSE, NSE, US Market and latest NAV, portfolio of Mutual Funds, Check out latest IPO News, Best Performing IPOs, calculate your tax by Income Tax Calculator, know market’s Top Gainers, Top Losers & Best Equity Funds. Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Latest Auto News

Huge opportunity for aftermarket tyres in tier 2 & 3 towns: Parag Satpute, MD, Bridgestone India

Huge opportunity for aftermarket tyres in tier 2 & 3 towns: Parag Satpute, MD, Bridgestone India

BMW C 400 GT unofficial bookings open In India: Top facts about this 350cc maxi-scooter

BMW C 400 GT unofficial bookings open In India: Top facts about this 350cc maxi-scooter

Suzuki, Daihatsu join Toyota's EV coalition: To work on small electric cars

Suzuki, Daihatsu join Toyota's EV coalition: To work on small electric cars

2021 Porsche Macan facelift unveiled: Smaller engine, more power, new features

2021 Porsche Macan facelift unveiled: Smaller engine, more power, new features

EXCLUSIVE: Volkswagen Taigun launch date, price details out! Tiguan delayed

EXCLUSIVE: Volkswagen Taigun launch date, price details out! Tiguan delayed

SGEM bags order for Rs 60cr motor controller units from undisclosed electric bike maker

SGEM bags order for Rs 60cr motor controller units from undisclosed electric bike maker

2021 MotoGP: Dani Pedrosa to make comeback in Austria as KTM wildcard

2021 MotoGP: Dani Pedrosa to make comeback in Austria as KTM wildcard

July 2021 car discounts: Major benefits over Rs 57,000 offered on Honda Amaze, new City, Jazz

July 2021 car discounts: Major benefits over Rs 57,000 offered on Honda Amaze, new City, Jazz

Maruti Suzuki hits 50 lakh sales in rural areas: 40% of total domestic volumes

Maruti Suzuki hits 50 lakh sales in rural areas: 40% of total domestic volumes

Bajaj Chetak electric scooter bookings to open for these 3 cities tomorrow: All details

Bajaj Chetak electric scooter bookings to open for these 3 cities tomorrow: All details

July 2021 car discounts: Save up to Rs 65,000 on a new Tata Harrier, Nexon, Tiago

July 2021 car discounts: Save up to Rs 65,000 on a new Tata Harrier, Nexon, Tiago

2022 Indian Chief to come with onboard navigation: BMW R18 rival's India launch soon

2022 Indian Chief to come with onboard navigation: BMW R18 rival's India launch soon

July 2021 car discounts: Up to Rs 65,000 off on Renault Duster, Triber

July 2021 car discounts: Up to Rs 65,000 off on Renault Duster, Triber

BS6 Yamaha FZ 25 MotoGP edition launched: Details, price difference explained

BS6 Yamaha FZ 25 MotoGP edition launched: Details, price difference explained

MG and ISIEIndia tie-up to build 100 electric vehicle training centres

MG and ISIEIndia tie-up to build 100 electric vehicle training centres

Volkswagen India rolls out new logo, brand design at showrooms across India

Volkswagen India rolls out new logo, brand design at showrooms across India

New vintage car/bike registration rules: Why it will be a relief for owners, collectors

New vintage car/bike registration rules: Why it will be a relief for owners, collectors

Hero Glamour Xtec launched: Bluetooth connectivity, LED headlight and more

Hero Glamour Xtec launched: Bluetooth connectivity, LED headlight and more

Triumph, Breitling announce partnership for limited-edition watch and motorcycle

Triumph, Breitling announce partnership for limited-edition watch and motorcycle

Exclusive! Benelli 502c cruiser to be priced just under Rs 5.4 lakh: Launch imminent

Exclusive! Benelli 502c cruiser to be priced just under Rs 5.4 lakh: Launch imminent