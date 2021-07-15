Audi e-tron, e-tron Sportback charging options announced ahead of 22nd July launch

Ahead of the launch of their first all-electric vehicle in India, Audi has announced some lucrative charging plans for not only customers of their product but others as well.

Audi will be launching their e-tron electric vehicle in India on July 22 in three trims – e-tron 50, e-tron 55 and e-tron Sportback. As we all know that EV infrastructure in India is still in the early stages and many people get discouraged from buying an EV for this very reason. Audi, however, plans to change that and make the life of EV owners easier with their new announcement. The company is not only offering two chargers to customers of e-tron for free, they are also extending some handy services for owners of other EVs.

Customers of Audi e-tron will get an 11kW compact charger that comes as standard with all variants. On top of this, people who buy the car this year will also get a complimentary wall box AC charger. Customers can ask the company to install this additional charger in a location of their choosing. Additionally, early-bird customers will also be able to charge their e-tron at any dealership for free throughout the year 2021. The German carmaker also has plans to equip key dealerships across the country with 50kW DC fast chargers. For additional peace of mind, Audi has added a ‘Chargers Near Me’ section in the myAudi Connect app. This feature lets users see the location of charging stations near them and also along any planned route.

Audi is not just providing services to their customers, they have decided to open their doors to owners of vehicles from other brands. The myAudi Connnect app can be used to locate charges even if you do not own an e-tron. One can even get their EV charged at Audi dealerships, albeit at a cost.

Commenting on this announcement, Balbir Dhillon, head of Audi India, said, “The charging process is central to the everyday usability of an EV. At Audi India, we want our customers to experience the very best with the Audi e-tron and today, we are happy to introduce an array of solutions and benefits that will help make this ownership experience joyful. Our commitment goes beyond just bringing class-leading products, it extends to ensuring that customers truly have a hassle-free experience. We are continuously evaluating more options to improve the charging infrastructure in the country. We want to drive a generational shift towards EVs in India and these steps will go a long way in building the confidence of our customers and in turn, will further accelerate India’s electric mobility story.”

Audi e-tron is an electric SUV that comes with a total of three electric motors – two at the front and one at the back. The e-tron 50 model generates 308hp and 540Nm while the more powerful 55 model produces 402hp and 664Nm of torque. The entry-level variant comes powered by a 71kWh battery and has a claimed range of 264-379km per charge while the other two variants come with a bigger 95kWh battery that has a range of 359-484km per charge.

