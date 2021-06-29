Audi e-tron, e-tron Sportback electric SUVs bookings open: Details revealed

Audi is accepting Rs 5 lakh as a pre-launch booking amount for its first luxury electric SUV twins. The Audi e-tron and e-tron Sportback will be launched on July 22, 2021, to rival the Mercedes-Benz EQC and Jaguar I-Pace.

By:June 29, 2021 12:35 PM

Audi India has opened bookings for its first electric SUV twins. The Audi e-tron and e-tron Sportback e-SUVs will be launched in India on July 22, 2021. Both models will be introduced through the direct-import Completely Built-Up unit (CBU) route. Audi is accepting a booking amount of Rs 5 lakh for customers who wish to reserve their vehicle before the launch. Additionally, Audi India has revealed details about the India-spec e-tron and e-tron Sportback and what they will offer.

Both the e-tron and e-tron Sportback will come with a dual-motor set up for Quattro all-wheel-drive. The electric motors will be tuned to generate a maximum power of 408 hp and 664Nm of torque. Audi says the e-SUVs are capable of accelerating from 0-100kmph in 5.7 seconds. Placed under the floor of the vehicle will be a 95kWh battery pack from which it will draw its power. On the WLTP cycle, Audi claims both vehicles are rated to deliver 359-484 km of driving range on a full battery charge. Using an 11kW AC home charger, the battery can be juiced up in 8.5 hours, but both e-SUVs are also compatible with upto 150kW DC charging which will help it charge faster.

Other standard features in the e-tron and e-tron Sportback include the new progressive steering, adaptive air suspension, quad-zone climate control and its latest generation Matrix adaptive LED headlamps all as standard. The only difference between the e-tron and e-tron Sportback is that the latter offers a sloping coupe roofline, while the e-tron has a traditional cross-over SUV design

Interested customers can book their e-tron or e-tron Sportback electric SUVs from Audi India’s official website, or at a dealership. The e-tron and e-tron Sportback will directly rival the Mercedes-Benz EQC, Jaguar I-Pace and the upcoming Volvo XC40 Recharge. Being a CBU, the e-tron is expected to be priced in the range of Rs 95 lakh to Rs 1.5 lakh (ex-showroom). The official price announcement will take place on July 22, 2021. Stay tuned to Express Drives as we will bring you all the latest updates from the launch as well as an in-depth review of the new battery-electric SUVs in India.

