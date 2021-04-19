Audi A6 e-tron concept electric vehicle with 700km range, 800Nm unveiled

The Audi A6 shares its name with the ICE saloon whereas underneath, it uses an all-new PPE ( Premium Platform Electric) chassis. This chassis will further spawn two new B- and C-segment SUVs.

If you haven’t heard or seen luxury electric vehicles being unveiled in dozens in the recent past, then you must be living under the proverbial rock. While earlier in the day, Mercedes-Benz unveiled their upcoming new SUV, Audi aims to go one up by showcasing their A6 e-tron concept car. The Audi A6 shares its name with the ICE saloon whereas underneath, it uses an all-new PPE ( Premium Platform Electric) chassis. This chassis will further spawn two new B- and C-segment SUVs. Higher ground clearance is what Audi promises for these SUVs and for the new A6 e-tron, a lower ride height. The A6 range is not new to electrification, with the current model boasting plug-in hybrid capability with up to 91km range. The Audi A6 e-tron model is on display at the ongoing Shanghai Auto Show 2021.

Audi engineers have ensured that the car stays as much as close to the regular model. For this, the length of the car is 4.96 metres, 1.96 metres in width and a height of 1.44 metres has been kept. A drag coefficient of just 0.22cW means the ability to cut through air will be tremendous in this Audi and that too while expending the least energy possible. The car has been given a smooth flowing line design to maximise efficiency and it also has short overhangs and 22-inch wheels. In place of the regular mirrors, one gets high-definition cameras. Customisable light signatures have been provided which helps one configure the DRL the way they want. At the same time, Digital Matrix LED as well as OLED tech allows the A6 e-tron to achieve maximum brightness.

The side of the car also has LED projectors that greet the occupants in their chosen language. In fact, the car has lot of projectors around and their function includes warning pedestrians, fellow road users and to also act as innovative turn indicators. Not only these, the aforementioned headlights too double up as cinematic projectors and will allow the user to play video games when the car is facing a wall and is in charging mode. Speaking of which, two electric motors are pushed into service here and together they make 470hp of power and a mammoth 800Nm torque. Quattro all-wheel drive has been dialled in too. Using a 270kW charger, one can charge the vehicle in just 10 minutes for a range of 300km. At the same time, in 25 minutes and using a 100kWh charger will give up to 80 per cent charge.

The range is claimed to be 700km whereas the 0-100kmph figure is dispatched in less than seven seconds.

