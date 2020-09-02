Hyderabad startup launches Atum 1.0 low-speed electric bike with 100 km range

Atumobile Atum 1.0 is the first product from the Hyderabad-based startup. The electric bike has been approved by ICAT and is a low-speed EV which means the speed is limited to 25 km/h.

Atumobile Pvt Ltd, a Hyderabad-based electric vehicle startup, recently launched Atum 1.0 electric bike priced at Rs 50,000. The electric bikes are made in India at the company’s greenfield manufacturing facility, located in Telangana, with an annual production capacity of 15,000 units that can be expanded to an additional capacity of 10,000 units. Atum 1.0 is an ICAT (International Centre for Automotive Technology) approved low-speed electric vehicle which means the top speed is restricted to 25 km/h. And hence, Atum 1.0 does not need registration or a driving licence.

Powered by a portable lithium-ion battery pack, that charges in under 4 hours, Atum 1.0 offers a range of 100 km in a single charge. The electric bike comes with a two-year battery warranty and is available in a range of colours.

Atum 1.0 comes with a lightweight portable battery pack of 6 kg. Its easy to carry design allows the users to charge it anywhere using a normal three-pin socket. Atumobile claims the bike consumes around 1 unit per charge, which translates to Rs 7-10 per day (for 100 km) as compared to traditional ICE bikes, which cost almost Rs 80-100 a day (for 100 km).

The electric bike gets 20X4 fat-bike tyres, a low seat height, LED headlight, indicators & taillight, and a fully digital display.

The Atum 1.0 has been introduced after a three-year development cycle. Powered by a lithium-ion battery, Atum 1.0 offers a space-saving configuration. The electric bike is an important milestone in Atumobile’s larger commitment towards transforming India into a sustainable and environmentally responsible nation, Vamsi Gaddam, Founder, Atumobile Pvt Ltd, said.

