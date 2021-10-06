Atum launches 10 solar-powered EV charging stations across 10 cities

ATUM Charge is a self-sustaining solar-powered Electric Vehicle universal charging station, set up across India to help build an EV Chargingcinfrastructure and promote the adoption of electric vehicles.

By:October 6, 2021 11:28 AM
Atum electric bikeAtum electric bike

ATUM Charge has announced the launch of 10 Universal EV charging stations across 10 locations in the country. The EV Charging Stations were launched in Pune and Nagpur (Maharashtra), Vijayawada (Andhra Pradesh), Rae Bareilly (Uttar Pradesh), Jhajjar (Haryana), Sambalpur (Odisha), Tumkur (Karnataka), Midnapore (West Bengal), Paramathi (Tamil Nadu) and Miryalguda (Telangana). The company states that the locations were chosen while keeping in mind the company’s strategy of targeting Tier 1 and Tier 2 towns and cities.

ATUM Charge is a Solar-Powered EV Charging Station. Each ATUM Charge EV Charging Station needs just about 200 square feet and takes around a week to be installed. The cost of each ATUM Charge station varies on the area available. However, on average, each station costs around Rs 10 lakh.

Currently, ATUM Charge has installed 4 KW capacity panels which can conveniently charge up to 10-12 vehicles (2/3/4 wheeler) per day given that any EV today takes between 6-8 hours for a full charge. The facility has three charging sockets. The company will be installing an additional capacity of 6 KW, making it possible to charge 25-30 vehicles per day.

The company states that ATUM Charge offers uniqueness through its use of ATUM, the world’s first Electricity Generating Integrated Solar Roof. It enables the entire electric vehicle charging proposition to move to 100% solar whereas, conventional EV Charging Stations use thermal power to generate electricity. This puts additional pressure on the electricity grid.

The company is looking at tying up with interested corporates and individuals who own land in prime urban areas and are willing to let it out on a lease basis for a period of ten years and beyond. Besides generating a monthly income, on which Visaka will give a year-on-year increment.

ATUM Charge will also serve as the service station for Atumobile’s ATUM 1.0, a café racer-styled e-bike, as well as its official test ride centre. Atumobile customers will be allowed to charge their e-bikes for free, whereas other brand EV owners will only be charged a nominal fee at ATUM Charge Stations. Each ATUM Charge Stations will also have free Wi-Fi and workstations which can be used by people, as a satellite office, as they charge their electric vehicles.

