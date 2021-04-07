Ather Grid fast charging network now active across 10 locations in Mumbai

The charging network is supported by the Ather Grid app which allows all EV owners to locate and check the availability of the nearest charging stations in real-time.

After the launch of the Ather Experience Center and kickstarting deliveries of the Ather 450X electric scooter in Mumbai, Ather Energy has introduced its fast-charging public network, the Ather Grid, across Mumbai. 10 charging stations are now active across key hotspots in the city, including Linking Road, Goregaon, Andheri, Fort, and more. By next year, Ather Energy will have a minimum of 30 fast-charging points across Mumbai.

Ather Energy has partnered with Park+ to set up EV charging solutions in Mumbai. Park + is a smart parking solutions brand that allows users to locate parking, book slots and pay digitally. Ather Energy is also working with Co-operative Housing Societies & Owners’ Associations to help Ather owners in setting up home charging solutions in their apartments and buildings.

Ather Energy has set up 128 public fast-charging points across 18 cities in India. The fast-charging network can be used by all electric two-wheelers and electric four-wheelers and this facility is being offered free of charge to everyone till the end of September 2021.

The charging network is supported by the Ather Grid app which allows all EV owners to locate and check the availability of the nearest charging stations in real-time. Ather Energy in its accelerated expansion phase targets to set up 5-6 points before delivery across the 27 markets that Ather will be present in by Q3 of 2021.

What the market needs right now is more visibility of the charging infrastructure. With increased visibility comes mental comfort, curbing range anxiety. We do not need the density like petrol or CNG gas stations but increased accessibility and faster charging speeds. We will ensure that Ather Grid is present in prominent locations to build confidence amongst our consumers, Ravneet Phokela, Chief Business Officer, said.

We have already installed 20 chargers across cities and will expand this number to 30 by April. By bolstering the charging infrastructure set-up in a faster, more hassle-free way, we are looking forward to the accelerated adoption of EVs in the country, Amit Lakhotia, Founder, Park+, said.

