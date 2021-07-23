Ather Energy’s 13th experience centre in India opens in Kozhikode: All details

Ather Energy says that after Kozhikode, it will likely be present in 3-4 more cities in Kerala by the end of the year.

Ather Energy has announced tha launch of its 13th experience centre in India in Kozhikode. The new outlet – Ather Space has been inaugurated at West Nadakkave, Vellayil, Kozhikode, in association with Crux Mobility. The company’s flagship electric scooter Ather 450X along with the Ather 450 Plus will be available for sale and test rides at the new showroom. Moreover, customers will also get a unique ownership experience along with complete service and support. They can also book test ride slots on Ather Energy’s website before visiting this experience centre. The newly opened outlet is Ather Energy’s second outlet in Kerala after Kochi. Earlier this year, Ather expanded its presence across 16 Indian cities, including Mumbai, Pune, Kochi, Ahmedabad, Hyderabad, New Delhi, Trichy, Vizag, and Jaipur.

The company has installed four fast-charging points, Ather Grid in the city and these are situated at Velliparamba, Mavoor Road, PT Usha Road, and West Nadakkave. The company says that it plans to add 8 to 10 more charging points to strengthen its charging network in order to provide smooth and stress-free rides for EV owners in Kozhikode. Ather Energy is also helping customers in setting up home charging solutions in their apartments and buildings. The ex-showroom price post the FAME II revision for the Ather 450X in Kozhikode is Rs 147,087. On the other hand, the lower-spec Ather Plus is priced at 1,27,916 in the city.

Speaking on the latest development, Ravneet Phokela, Chief Business Officer, Ather Energy said that the company’s second experience centre in Kerala is a result of the response that Ather Energy is getting from the market since its launch in Kochi. He further added that there has been a rise in the test ride requests that Ather is receiving from other parts of Kerala including Kozhikode. Phokela further stated that after Kozhikode, Ather Energy will likely be in 3 to 4 more cities in Kerala by the end of the year.

