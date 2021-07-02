Ather Energy’s 10th experience centre in India opens in Delhi: All details

Thanks to the revisions in FAME II and Delhi state EV policy, Ather 450X and 450 Plus electric scooters are currently on sale at the lowest prices across the country.

By:Updated: Jul 02, 2021 4:17 PM

 

Ather Energy today inaugurated its 10th experience centre in India in the National Capital. The new experience centre – Ather Space has been opened in Lajpat Nagar, New Delhi. Ather Energy’s new experience centre is well equipped to provide a unique ownership experience along with complete service and support for the owners. At the newly opened experience centre, Ather 450X and the 450 Plus electric scooters are now available for test ride and purchase. All thanks to the latest revisions in the FAME II scheme along with the Delhi state EV policy, Ather 450X and 450 Plus electric scooters are on sale at the lowest price in Delhi compared to other cities in the entire country. Ather Energy had inaugurated its first experience centre in Bengaluru in the month of June 2018.

Later on, the EV maker inaugurated a bigger experience centre in Chennai. Earlier this year, Ather Energy expanded its presence across Mumbai, Pune, Hyderabad, Kochi, Jaipur, and Ahmedabad. Ather Energy began deliveries of the Ather 450X electric scooter in Delhi in early April this year. The company has set up 14 fast-charging points, Ather Grid, across key hotspots in Delhi, Noida, Gurugram and Ghaziabad. Ather Energy aims to double the number of charging stations by the end of this year. The fast-charging points in the National Capital are available in Delhi at Green Park, Dilshad Garden, Krishna Nagar, and Connaught Place.

Watch Video | Ather 450X Electric Scooter In-Depth Review:

In order to ease the public charging experience, Ather Grid will soon be available in locations like malls, cafes, supermarkets and tech parks. With the 50% increase in electric two-wheeler subsidies in the Govt’s FAME II scheme, the ex-showroom price of Ather 450X in Delhi is now Rs 1,32,426. On the other hand, the Ather 450 Plus now costs  Rs 1,13,416 in the Capital. Ather Energy says that considering the total cost of ownership of a comparable 125cc scooter, Ather 450X and Ather 450 Plus owners can now breakeven their investment in just 18 to 24 months and will begin to save nearly Rs 2 per km in the following years.

Get live Stock Prices from BSE, NSE, US Market and latest NAV, portfolio of Mutual Funds, Check out latest IPO News, Best Performing IPOs, calculate your tax by Income Tax Calculator, know market’s Top Gainers, Top Losers & Best Equity Funds. Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Latest Auto News

Omega Seiki EV range to use Valeo electric powertrains: MoU signed

Omega Seiki EV range to use Valeo electric powertrains: MoU signed

'Senna' producer Manish Pandey to direct docuseries on Bernie Ecclestone

'Senna' producer Manish Pandey to direct docuseries on Bernie Ecclestone

Two-wheeler sales pick up in June 2021: Royal Enfield registers 13% growth, TVS up 25%

Two-wheeler sales pick up in June 2021: Royal Enfield registers 13% growth, TVS up 25%

EVTRIC Motors to invest Rs 100cr in India: New electric scooter launch soon

EVTRIC Motors to invest Rs 100cr in India: New electric scooter launch soon

Honda sells 4,767 cars in June 2021 reporting a whopping 241% growth: All details

Honda sells 4,767 cars in June 2021 reporting a whopping 241% growth: All details

BMW M5 Competition launched in India: Four-door V8 that does 0-100 km/h in 3.3 seonds

BMW M5 Competition launched in India: Four-door V8 that does 0-100 km/h in 3.3 seonds

June 2021 car sales: Maruti Suzuki reports 142% growth with over 1.24 lakh units sold

June 2021 car sales: Maruti Suzuki reports 142% growth with over 1.24 lakh units sold

Tata Motors to launch 'Dark Edition' for Harrier, Nexon and Altroz soon

Tata Motors to launch 'Dark Edition' for Harrier, Nexon and Altroz soon

Video: BMW-powered convertible flying car completes test flight between airports

Video: BMW-powered convertible flying car completes test flight between airports

Price hike alert! Benelli Leoncino 500 scrambler now costlier in India by this much

Price hike alert! Benelli Leoncino 500 scrambler now costlier in India by this much

TVS iQube electric scooter launched in Pune: Undercuts Ather 450X price

TVS iQube electric scooter launched in Pune: Undercuts Ather 450X price

Bajaj Auto reports 24% jump in sales in June 2021: Exports up 45%

Bajaj Auto reports 24% jump in sales in June 2021: Exports up 45%

BS6 CFMoto 650 NK, 650 MT, 650 GT launched in India: Now costlier, less powerful!

BS6 CFMoto 650 NK, 650 MT, 650 GT launched in India: Now costlier, less powerful!

Hyundai reaches 1 crore production milestone at Chennai plant with new Alcazar

Hyundai reaches 1 crore production milestone at Chennai plant with new Alcazar

2021 Suzuki Hayabusa bookings to reopen tomorrow: Token amount, how to book!

2021 Suzuki Hayabusa bookings to reopen tomorrow: Token amount, how to book!

Prevail unveils three new electric scooters with 110-km range: Launch in July

Prevail unveils three new electric scooters with 110-km range: Launch in July

150 km range Ola electric scooter launch soon as factory nears completion

150 km range Ola electric scooter launch soon as factory nears completion

Norton to back 201 bhp electric racing motorcycle built by university students

Norton to back 201 bhp electric racing motorcycle built by university students

Tata Motors receives order for 15 Hydrogen Fuel Cell buses from Indian Oil Corp.

Tata Motors receives order for 15 Hydrogen Fuel Cell buses from Indian Oil Corp.

Cogos to increase EV logistics fleet to 2,500: To add electric four-wheelers soon

Cogos to increase EV logistics fleet to 2,500: To add electric four-wheelers soon