Ather Energy’s 10th experience centre in India opens in Delhi: All details

Ather Energy today inaugurated its 10th experience centre in India in the National Capital. The new experience centre – Ather Space has been opened in Lajpat Nagar, New Delhi. Ather Energy’s new experience centre is well equipped to provide a unique ownership experience along with complete service and support for the owners. At the newly opened experience centre, Ather 450X and the 450 Plus electric scooters are now available for test ride and purchase. All thanks to the latest revisions in the FAME II scheme along with the Delhi state EV policy, Ather 450X and 450 Plus electric scooters are on sale at the lowest price in Delhi compared to other cities in the entire country. Ather Energy had inaugurated its first experience centre in Bengaluru in the month of June 2018.

Later on, the EV maker inaugurated a bigger experience centre in Chennai. Earlier this year, Ather Energy expanded its presence across Mumbai, Pune, Hyderabad, Kochi, Jaipur, and Ahmedabad. Ather Energy began deliveries of the Ather 450X electric scooter in Delhi in early April this year. The company has set up 14 fast-charging points, Ather Grid, across key hotspots in Delhi, Noida, Gurugram and Ghaziabad. Ather Energy aims to double the number of charging stations by the end of this year. The fast-charging points in the National Capital are available in Delhi at Green Park, Dilshad Garden, Krishna Nagar, and Connaught Place.

Watch Video | Ather 450X Electric Scooter In-Depth Review:

In order to ease the public charging experience, Ather Grid will soon be available in locations like malls, cafes, supermarkets and tech parks. With the 50% increase in electric two-wheeler subsidies in the Govt’s FAME II scheme, the ex-showroom price of Ather 450X in Delhi is now Rs 1,32,426. On the other hand, the Ather 450 Plus now costs Rs 1,13,416 in the Capital. Ather Energy says that considering the total cost of ownership of a comparable 125cc scooter, Ather 450X and Ather 450 Plus owners can now breakeven their investment in just 18 to 24 months and will begin to save nearly Rs 2 per km in the following years.

