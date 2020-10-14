Ather Energy to set up 135 more charging stations by year end

Ather Energy aims to set up 6,500 charging stations across the country by 2022. More details here.

As part of setting up one of the biggest public charging infrastructure with Ather Grid across, electric vehicle manufacturer Ather Energy on Tuesday said it will be setting up 135 public fast-charging stations across the country by December 2020. The company, which has revealed plans to launch across 9 new markets in India, has already set up 37 fast-charging stations in Bengaluru and 13 in Chennai. Ather Energy aims to set up 6,500 charging stations across the country by 2022. Ravneet Singh Phokela, chief business officer, Ather Energy, said:“Ather Grid has seen steady adoption in Bengaluru and Chennai. We believe that accessible charging infrastructure is critical before launching our products in any market we enter.” The company has decided to invest on a public infrastructure and the Ather Grid fast charging network can be used by all electric two-wheelers and electric four-wheelers and can charge the Ather 450X at 15 km in 10 minutes.

Ather Energy has signed MoUs with partners like VR Mall, PPZ mall management, restaurant and cafe chains like Little Italy, Blue Tokai, Chai Kings, retail outlets like Sangeetha Mobiles, and now has access to more than 250 locations across the country. The installations of the Ather Grid points will begin before deliveries of the Ather 450X in November 2020. As part of phase 1 of expansion, Ather Energy will install about 5-10 fast charging points before delivery in each of the new markets they are expanding to. It will continue to partner with more progressive hosts which can offer EV owners’ easy accessibility, curb range anxiety, and ease the adoption of electric vehicles in India.

Phokela said: “What the market needs right now is more visibility of the charging infrastructure. We will ensure that Ather Grid is present in prominent locations in every city to build confidence amongst our consumers. It is a huge investment and believe it is necessary to improve the adoption of EVs in India.”

