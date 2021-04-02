Ather Energy takes a jab at Ola’s April fool’s day joke: Hopes their scooter will better than this

Ola Electric’s first electric two-wheeler will be coming into the market soon and will go up against Ather 450X and some other contenders.

By:April 2, 2021 6:33 PM
Ather Energy takes a jab at Ola's flying car prank

Whether you like pranks or not, April Fools Day has given us some memorable moments almost every year. This year too, auto enthusiasts almost lost their minds over Volkswagen rebranding itself to Voltswagen. The lesser said about that one, the better. But another genius bit of prank came from Ola. The ridesharing company uploaded a video showcasing their latest innovation – an autonomous flying car for the masses.  

Ola Elecric scooter side view

The video was produced so well and with such a serious outlook that it fooled many people, despite being uploaded on the 1st of April. While some enjoyed the prank, others were sceptical of the company wasting their time and resources on a prank. One comment however stood out from the rest. Said comment was made by Bangalore based EV manufacturer Ather Energy. A tweet was posted by Ather Energy’s official account in reply to Bhavish Aggarwal, co-founder of Ola Cabs.

Ola Electric will be launching their first electric scooter this year and it will be in the same segment as the Ather 450X and more scooters like the Bajaj Chetak and TVS iQube. The tweet takes a jab at the April Fools joke that was pulled off by Ola and compares it to the company’s upcoming product.  

To Ola’s credit, the video looked very professional and real until they mentioned that material for their flying cars was “sourced from F1 cars in Germany, fighter jets from the US and soft drink cans from Shivaji Nagar”. The “PuraCell” batterie made of “Etherium-ion cells” was another red flag. 

But coming back to Ola Electric’s future plans, the company is constructing a plant in Krishnagiri, Tamil Nadu. Spreading across 500 acres, it will be the largest two-wheeler manufacturing facility in the world. Ola will not only make scooters for India, but they will also be producing vehicles for export in markets like Europe, Asia and Latin America. Their first electric scooter will most likely have a range of 240km and provide performance at par with the rest of the competition.

Ola Electric, Ola Electric scooter, Electric scooter launch date, Ola Electric's world’s largest two-wheeler mega factory, ola electric factory in India, ola electric two-wheelers, electric two-wheelers, Ather 450X, Bajaj Chetak, TVS iQube, Ola Electric factory production capacity

Ather, on the other hand, has recently started delivering the 450X in Delhi and the first scooter was delivered to Dr. Pawan Munjal, chairman and CEO of Hero Motocorp. The company also announced a new over the air (OTA) update that allows users to accept or reject calls and even control music playback right from the instrument console of the scooter. 

Ather 450X side view

