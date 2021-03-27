Ather Energy starts operations in Mysore: 450X electric scooter deliveries begin in Hubli

Ather 450X electric scooter comes with a 2.9 kWh lithium-ion battery, and comes with 4 riding modes namely Eco, Ride, Sport and Warp.

Ather Energy has begun deliveries and test-rides of Ather 450X electric scooter in Bhairidevarkoppa, Hubli, in association with Bellad Group that happens to be Hubli’s leading dealer in trading across industries. In addition, the people of Hubli can learn about all features of the vehicle and different ownership and purchase models to buy the Ather 450X and Ather 450 Plus electric scooters. The experience centre, Ather Space in Hubli will open in May and the company says that the early test rides have commenced due to the surge in bookings, enquiries, and test ride requests. Ather Energy will be setting up its Experience Centre in the city at PB Road, Bhairidevarkoppa. Ather Energy says that it will be installing about 3-4 fast-charging points, Ather Grid, across key hotspots in the city within the next couple of weeks and will double the number by the end of 2021.

Watch video | How Ather electric scooters are made:

The ex-showroom price of the Ather 450X electric scooter is Rs 1,59,629 while the Ather 450 Plus is priced at Rs 1,40,619 in Hubli. In addition, the Bengaluru-based start-up has begun test-rides of Ather 450X electric scooter at Hinkal, Mysore in association with Honnassiri Energy Pvt Ltd. Along with the test rides, Mysoreans can also learn about all features of the vehicle and different ownership and purchase models to buy the Ather 450X and Ather 450 Plus electric scooters.

The experience centre, Ather Space in Mysore will open in May 2021. Ather Energy will set up its Experience Centre at Hunsur Road, Hinkal in the city and the company will begin delivering vehicles within the next couple of weeks. Ather Energy will be installing about 3-4 fast-charging points, Ather Grid, across key hotspots in the city by next month and double it by 2021 end. Over 120 public fast charging points by Ather Energy are currently up across more than 17 cities in India. The ex-showroom price of the Ather 450X is Rs 1,59,629 and Rs 1,40,619 for the Ather 450 Plus in Mysore.

