Ather October 2022 Sales: Ather Energy sold 8,213 electric scooters in October 2022, recording a 122 per cent YoY growth. This is also the company’s highest-ever monthly sales figure yet.

Bengaluru-based electric vehicle start-up, Ather Energy, has revealed its sales figures for the month of October 2022. The company managed to sell 8,213 electric scooters in India last month, recording a 122 per cent YoY growth. It’s worth mentioning that Ather Energy recorded its highest-ever monthly sales in October 2022 and crossed the 8,000 mark for the first time ever.

250 deliveries on the same day

.. in Bangalore alone today!



Congratulations to our partner BIA ventures, the entire Bangalore sales team and all our amazing customers for taking home 450X this Dhanteras!



May the power be with you!

Moreover, when compared on an MoM basis, the company’s sales increased by 10.5 per cent as in September 2022, its EV sales stood at 7,435 units. Ather Energy is currently present in more than 50 Indian cities with 60+ experience centres. The company inaugurated eight new experience centres last month. They are located in Pondicherry, Jodhpur, Mumbai, Bangalore, Chennai, Vellore, Ludhiana and Madurai.

Last month, Ather Energy achieved a milestone of installing more than 500 Ather fast charging grids across India and it even delivered 250 units of the Ather 450X in a single day in Bengaluru on Diwali. Commenting on the development, Ravneet S. Phokela, Chief Business Officer, Ather Energy, said, “We’ve had a great festive season and have registered record sales over the past couple of months. This month we crossed 8000 retail sales, with demand coming from across the country.”

He further added, “Having addressed the supply chain issues over the last few months, our focus is now on servicing the strong demand that we are seeing, and ensuring that we keep the waiting period down to a bare minimum for our customers. In our endeavour to build accessible charging infrastructure to fast-track EV adoption, this month we achieved a major milestone of having installed 500 charging stations across India.”

Stay tuned with Express Drives for more updates