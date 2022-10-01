Ather September 2022 Sales: Ather Energy sold 7,435 electric scooters in September 2022, recording a massive 247 per cent YoY growth. This is also the company’s highest-ever monthly sales figure yet.

Bengaluru-based electric vehicle start-up, Ather Energy, has revealed its sales figures for the month of September 2022. The company managed to sell 7,435 electric scooters in India last month, registering a massive 247 per cent YoY growth. In September 2021, its sales stood at 2,139 units. It’s worth mentioning that Ather Energy recorded its highest-ever monthly sales in September 2022.

Moreover, when compared on an MoM basis, the company’s sales increased by 16 per cent as in August 2022, its EV sales stood at 6,410 units. Ather Energy is currently present in 45 Indian cities with 55 experience centres. The company inaugurated four new experience centres last month (Ranchi, Kolkata, Mumbai, and Rajkot), and it plans to add eight new outlets this month.

Commenting on the development, Ravneet S. Phokela, Chief Business Officer, Ather Energy, said, “Ather had a great start to this festive season and has been experiencing strong momentum since the past couple of months. As a result of an improved supply chain, we recorded the best monthly sales in September, delivering 7435 units to our customers.”

He further added, “We anticipate rapid growth in the coming months as we continue to work actively towards strengthening our supply chain. We have opened four new retail outlets this month and are now present across 45 cities with 55 Experience Centers. In October, we will add eight new outlets, which sets us up well to continue the strong sales momentum in the festive season.”

Ather Energy has recently partnered with Flipkart to launch the Ather 450X Gen 3 e-scooters on the e-commerce platform. The company will initially pilot this in the Delhi-NCR region and will expand it to the rest of the country later. Ather also rolled out the 50,000th electric scooter from its manufacturing facility in August this year. The company took 50 months to achieve this feat.

