Ather Energy rolls out buyback program: 450 Plus electric scooter now cheaper by this much

Electric scooter maker Ather Energy is introducing an assured buyback programme for the Ather 450X, at Rs 85,000 at the end of three years. Ather Energy has built its own li-ion battery packs and an overall platform in the Ather 450 product line. The reliability of the product line has been tested since 2018 in Bengaluru and later in Chennai, it said. Tarun Mehta, co-founder and CEO, Ather Energy, said, “Our faith in our product line has allowed us to create innovative solutions to make the switch to electric easier, whether it is purchase or ownership. We believe Ather Energy’s electric scooters are going to have a fantastic value for years and will keep improving with new features which we will roll out as over the air upgrades. And to strengthen that assurance, we are announcing a resale guarantee.”

The company has also improved some of the purchase enabling solutions for the launch of Ather 450X. After the success of the lease model in Bengaluru and Chennai, Ather Energy will be extending it for the Ather 450X across all cities. To reduce the overall cost of ownership, Bengaluru consumers can exchange their old petrol ICE two-wheeler and others can opt for low-interest loans from multiple partners with whom Ather Energy has tie-ups. The company has also reduced the ex-showroom price of the Ather 450 Plus model, which can now be purchased at Rs 1,39,990.

Ather’s subscription plans have also been made more flexible. It now offers four independent packs that the customer can choose from based on their usage, starting at Rs 125 per month. Meanwhile, charging at public charging points, Ather Grid, will be free until March 2021.

