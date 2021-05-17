Ather Energy patents new electric maxi-scooter design: Likely to sit above 450X

The prime rival for Ather's upcoming electric maxi-scooter would the Suzuki Burgman electric that has been snapped multiple times on test in Delhi-NCR.

Ather 450X is one fantastic electric scooter and that is why, despite its premium pricing, it is selling in decent numbers. A few weeks back, during one of our interactions, Tarun Mehta, CEO, and Co-founder of the Bengaluru-based start-up had revealed that the company is working on the 450 product line to bring more variants in the future, including a low-cost version. Now, very recently, Ather Energy has filed a patent for a new electric scooter design. Interestingly, the styling and appearance of the same look inspired by the maxi-scooter philosophy. Getting into the details, the EV in the patent image can be seen with a large windscreen upfront that is typical of maxi scooters. Moreover, you can also see the sleek-looking headlamp and in all certainty, it will be an all-LED unit with LED DRLs.

Moreover, compared to the 450X that is currently the brand’s flagship offering, the scooter in the picture looks considerably bigger and also, sportier. That said, there is a good chance that Ather Energy would position its upcoming electric maxi-scooter as its new flagship product and if that happens, it will sit just above the 450X in the company’s portfolio. The electric scooter in the image can also be seen with a flat seat, a quite basic-looking pillion rear body grab rail, and a front disc brake. Apart from the entire model, Ather Energy has also filed design patents for swingarm, frame, rear body grab rail and, also, the swingarm cover.

We had reviewed the Ather 450X a few days back and were very impressed by its overall performance. The electric scooter makes almost every 125cc petrol scooter eat dust. With that being done and the fact that maxi scooters are gaining popularity in India due to their better road presence and enhanced comfort, Ather Energy must now be wanting to give an eco-friendly option to the masses who will be considering the likes of Suzuki Burgman Street, Aprilia SXR 160, and also, the lower-spec SXR 125. Also, with the positioning of the upcoming product that we are expecting, it should offer not only better range but also increased top speed compared to the 450X.

Watch Video | Our Ather 450X in-depth Review:

In addition, just like the 450X, the upcoming Ather maxi-scooter might also be loaded to the brim with tech and this is something for which the company is highly known for. A key feature that we expect on the new model is TPMS (Tyre Pressure Monitoring System) that the 450X is also set to get, possibly in the next update. Speaking of competition, Suzuki is also working on an all-electric Burgman and the same has been snapped testing multiple times in Delhi-NCR. Would be an interesting electric maxi-scooter rivalry! What do you think about this Ather electric maxi-scooter? Does it appeal to you much? Do let us know!

