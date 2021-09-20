Ather Energy opens its first experience centre in Goa, 17th in India: All details

Ather Energy has installed two fast-charging points - Ather Grid in the city and these can be found at Porvorim and Panjim.

Ather Energy has recently inaugurated its new retail outlet – Ather Space, at Porvorim, Pilerne, Goa in association with Eveer Auto Pvt. The company’s Ather 450X and 450 Plus electric scooters will be available for test rides and purchase at the said Ather Space. Customers can book test ride slots on Ather Energy’s website before visiting the experience centre. The company expanded its presence across multiple cities earlier this year, including Mumbai, Pune, Hyderabad, Kochi, Ahmedabad, New Delhi, Jaipur, Trichy, Visakhapatnam, Kozhikode, Indore, and Nashik.

Watch Video | Ather 450X Electric Scooter Review:

<span data-mce-type="bookmark" style="display: inline-block; width: 0px; overflow: hidden; line-height: 0;" class="lazy lazy-hidden mce_SELRES_start">﻿</span> <span data-mce-type="bookmark" style="display: inline-block; width: 0px; overflow: hidden; line-height: 0;" class="lazy lazy-hidden mce_SELRES_start">﻿</span> <span data-mce-type="bookmark" style="display: inline-block; width: 0px; overflow: hidden; line-height: 0;" class="mce_SELRES_start">﻿</span>

Ather Energy has installed two fast-charging points, Ather Grid in the city and these can be found at Porvorim and in Panjim. Ather Energy intends to add 8 to 10 more charging points to the city’s charging network in order to provide smooth and stress-free rides for EV owners. The company says that all Ather Grid locations will be strategically located in key areas of the city, making them easily accessible to EV owners throughout Goa. The brand also says that it also assists customers with the installation of home charging solutions in their apartments and buildings.

Ather Energy recently inked a strategic partnership with BLive that happens to be the official EV Tourism partner of Goa Tourism Development Corporation (GTDC) in order to drive electric vehicle adoption by offering the experience to customers and also build charging infrastructure (Ather Grid) across popular tourist destinations in India. BLive has set up 5 charging stations for Ather Energy across Goa under the brand ‘BLive EV Zones’ and the brand further has plans to strengthen its presence by setting up 15 charging stations at prominent places across the state by end-2021.

The ex-showroom price in Goa post the FAME-II revision for the Ather 450X is Rs 1,45,129 and Rs 1,26,119 for the Ather 450 Plus electric scooter. These prices are expected to further reduce once the state government subsidy guidelines are issued, the company noted. The Goa government has introduced various initiatives to drive EV adoption in the state and aims for 30 percent of its total vehicle registrations to be electric vehicles by 2025. The government has also established a dedicated electric vehicle (EV) cell in the territory, incentives up to Rs 30,000 for electric two-wheeler and three-wheeler buyers, no road tax, and registration fees on the purchase of EV two-wheelers.

Get live Stock Prices from BSE, NSE, US Market and latest NAV, portfolio of Mutual Funds, Check out latest IPO News, Best Performing IPOs, calculate your tax by Income Tax Calculator, know market’s Top Gainers, Top Losers & Best Equity Funds. Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.