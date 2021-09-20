Ather Energy opens its first experience centre in Goa, 17th in India: All details

Ather Energy has installed two fast-charging points - Ather Grid in the city and these can be found at Porvorim and Panjim.

By:Updated: Sep 20, 2021 6:56 PM

Ather Energy has recently inaugurated its new retail outlet – Ather Space, at Porvorim, Pilerne, Goa in association with Eveer Auto Pvt. The company’s Ather 450X and 450 Plus electric scooters will be available for test rides and purchase at the said Ather Space. Customers can book test ride slots on Ather Energy’s website before visiting the experience centre. The company expanded its presence across multiple cities earlier this year, including Mumbai, Pune, Hyderabad, Kochi, Ahmedabad, New Delhi, Jaipur, Trichy, Visakhapatnam, Kozhikode, Indore, and Nashik.

Watch Video | Ather 450X Electric Scooter Review:

Ather Energy has installed two fast-charging points, Ather Grid in the city and these can be found at Porvorim and in Panjim. Ather Energy intends to add 8 to 10 more charging points to the city’s charging network in order to provide smooth and stress-free rides for EV owners. The company says that all Ather Grid locations will be strategically located in key areas of the city, making them easily accessible to EV owners throughout Goa. The brand also says that it also assists customers with the installation of home charging solutions in their apartments and buildings.

Ather Energy recently inked a strategic partnership with BLive that happens to be the official EV Tourism partner of Goa Tourism Development Corporation (GTDC) in order to drive electric vehicle adoption by offering the experience to customers and also build charging infrastructure (Ather Grid) across popular tourist destinations in India. BLive has set up 5 charging stations for Ather Energy across Goa under the brand ‘BLive EV Zones’ and the brand further has plans to strengthen its presence by setting up 15 charging stations at prominent places across the state by end-2021.

The ex-showroom price in Goa post the FAME-II revision for the Ather 450X is Rs 1,45,129 and Rs 1,26,119 for the Ather 450 Plus electric scooter. These prices are expected to further reduce once the state government subsidy guidelines are issued, the company noted. The Goa government has introduced various initiatives to drive EV adoption in the state and aims for 30 percent of its total vehicle registrations to be electric vehicles by 2025. The government has also established a dedicated electric vehicle (EV) cell in the territory, incentives up to Rs 30,000 for electric two-wheeler and three-wheeler buyers, no road tax, and registration fees on the purchase of EV two-wheelers.

Get live Stock Prices from BSE, NSE, US Market and latest NAV, portfolio of Mutual Funds, Check out latest IPO News, Best Performing IPOs, calculate your tax by Income Tax Calculator, know market’s Top Gainers, Top Losers & Best Equity Funds. Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Latest Auto News

Ather Energy opens its first experience centre in Goa, 17th in India: All details

Ather Energy opens its first experience centre in Goa, 17th in India: All details

Omega Seiki Mobility unveils M1KA SCV: Here’s everything about it

Omega Seiki Mobility unveils M1KA SCV: Here’s everything about it

Yamaha R15 V4, R15M India Launch Tomorrow: What To Expect?

Yamaha R15 V4, R15M India Launch Tomorrow: What To Expect?

New 2021 Ducati Monster bookings open: India launch date out

New 2021 Ducati Monster bookings open: India launch date out

Skoda Kushaq Style Automatic variants with 6 Airbags and TPMS to be launched in India next week: Details

Skoda Kushaq Style Automatic variants with 6 Airbags and TPMS to be launched in India next week: Details

Now customize your Royal Enfield riding jacket through MiY program, here's how

Now customize your Royal Enfield riding jacket through MiY program, here's how

Sept 2021 Car discounts: Renault offering up to Rs 80,000 in benefits on Duster, Kwid, Kiger

Sept 2021 Car discounts: Renault offering up to Rs 80,000 in benefits on Duster, Kwid, Kiger

Missed buying Ola electric scooter? Sales to resume on this date

Missed buying Ola electric scooter? Sales to resume on this date

Nexzu Rompus+ Ownership Review: Electrifying the bicycle experience

Nexzu Rompus+ Ownership Review: Electrifying the bicycle experience

Nitin Gadkari's 170 kmph test drive at Delhi-Mumbai Expressway: Benefits explained

Nitin Gadkari's 170 kmph test drive at Delhi-Mumbai Expressway: Benefits explained

Tata Safari Gold Edition launched at Rs. 21.89 lakh: Looks blingy!

Tata Safari Gold Edition launched at Rs. 21.89 lakh: Looks blingy!

Ather Energy Inaugurates its largest Indian experience centre in Coimbatore

Ather Energy Inaugurates its largest Indian experience centre in Coimbatore

125cc City Bike Battle! TVS Raider vs Honda SP125 vs Hero Glamour vs Bajaj Pulsar 125

125cc City Bike Battle! TVS Raider vs Honda SP125 vs Hero Glamour vs Bajaj Pulsar 125

Hyundai Casper Micro SUV launched in South Korea: Will it come to India?

Hyundai Casper Micro SUV launched in South Korea: Will it come to India?

PM Modi celebrates 71st Birthday: Here's all about his set of wheels

PM Modi celebrates 71st Birthday: Here's all about his set of wheels

Hero MotoCorp bikes, scooters to get costlier by this much starting 20th September

Hero MotoCorp bikes, scooters to get costlier by this much starting 20th September

Skoda Rapid Matte Edition To Be Launched in India Soon: Key Details

Skoda Rapid Matte Edition To Be Launched in India Soon: Key Details

TVS Raider 125 First Ride Review: Can it ‘Shine’ with all that ‘Glamour’?

TVS Raider 125 First Ride Review: Can it ‘Shine’ with all that ‘Glamour’?

Hyundai Casper interior revealed: Gets foldable front seats

Hyundai Casper interior revealed: Gets foldable front seats

2021 TVS 125cc bike India Launch LIVE: Shine, Glamour challenger set to arrive today!

2021 TVS 125cc bike India Launch LIVE: Shine, Glamour challenger set to arrive today!