Ather Energy opens its fast-charging connector for other OEMs

By:August 11, 2021 7:55 AM

Hero Motocorp -backed electric scooter manufacturer Ather Energy on Tuesday announced the company will offer its proprietary charging connector to other original equipment manufacturers (OEM) to adopt for their two-wheelers, paving the way for an interoperable two-wheeler fast charging platform for the country.
This would not only reduce range anxiety by allowing all scooters to access Ather Energy’s 200 plus fast chargers but also allow more OEMs to build products on a common standard thus lowering infrastructure investments.

Robust charging infrastructure is one of the major drivers in accelerating the faster adoption of electric two-wheelers. To maximise the usage and efficiency of charging infrastructure, there need to be common connectors that can be used across products.

Since its inception, Ather Energy has invested in building a fast-charging network, Ather Grid, and has been providing normal speed charge options to all-electric two-wheelers and four-wheelers free of cost.

Opening up Ather Energy’s connector technology will promote the use of a common connector, allowing all EV owners to use any fast-charging solution across the country.
Tarun Mehta, co-founder & CEO, Ather Energy, said: “Electric two-wheelers are now going mainstream with the big push through FAME 2 by the government. Consumers need a fast-charging network in public locations to make this shift and that’s exactly what we are doing to build this category. Sharing our proprietary charging connector is a big step for having a common connector and hence interoperable chargers for all two-wheelers. At this stage of the category, the industry needs these collaborations and we are already in talks with some OEMs to take this industry collaboration forward.”

While there are global standards for electric four-wheelers like the CHADEMO, CCS, etc. there are no connector standards available customised for two-wheeler fast charging, except in China.
Ather Energy currently operates in 23 cities including Bengaluru, Chennai, Hyderabad, Pune, Jaipur, Kochi, Ahmedabad, Mumbai, Mysore, and Hubli.

