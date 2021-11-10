Ather Energy opens its 23rd India experience center in Hubli: All details

Ather Energy has installed 4 charging points or Ather Grids in the city, and these can be found at Vidya Nagar, Deshpande Nagar, Gokul Road, and Bhairidevarkoppa.

Ather Energy has inaugurated its new retail outlet – Ather Space at Bhairidevarkoppa, Hubli, in association with Bellad Group that happens to be one of Hubli’s leading dealers in trading across industries. This will be the brand’s fourth retail outlet in Karnataka, after having two in Bengaluru and one recently opened in Mysore. Ather 450X and 450 Plus electric scooters will be available to test ride and purchase at the said Ather Space. The company says that the opening of Ather Space in Hubli is driven by the strong consumer demand from the city since the launch of Ather 450X and 450 Plus in January 2020. Deliveries in Hubli had already commenced earlier this year.

Watch Video | Ather 450X Electric Scooter Review:

<span data-mce-type="bookmark" style="display: inline-block; width: 0px; overflow: hidden; line-height: 0;" class="lazy lazy-hidden mce_SELRES_start">﻿</span> <span data-mce-type="bookmark" style="display: inline-block; width: 0px; overflow: hidden; line-height: 0;" class="lazy lazy-hidden mce_SELRES_start">﻿</span> <span data-mce-type="bookmark" style="display: inline-block; width: 0px; overflow: hidden; line-height: 0;" class="mce_SELRES_start">﻿</span>

Customers can book test ride slots on Ather Energy’s website before visiting the experience center. Ather Energy has been expanding its retail footprint across key cities in India and is now present in 19 cities with 22 Experience Centres and plans to expand to 42 cities with 50 Experience Centers by March 2022. Ather Energy has installed 4 charging points or Ather Grids in the city, and these can be found at Vidya Nagar, Deshpande Nagar, Gokul Road, and Bhairidevarkoppa. All Ather Grid locations are strategically placed in key areas of the city to make it easily accessible to EV owners across Hubli.

Moreover, the company plans to add 8 to 10 more charging points to strengthen its charging network to provide smooth and stress-free rides for EV owners in the city. Ather Energy is also helping customers in setting up home charging solutions in their apartments and residences. The ex-showroom price post the FAME-II revision for the Ather 450X is Rs 1,44,500 while the 450 Plus retails at Rs 1,25,490 in Hubli.

Get live Stock Prices from BSE, NSE, US Market and latest NAV, portfolio of Mutual Funds, Check out latest IPO News, Best Performing IPOs, calculate your tax by Income Tax Calculator, know market’s Top Gainers, Top Losers & Best Equity Funds. Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.