Ather Energy opens experience centre in Mysore, 20th in India: All details

Ather Energy has inaugurated its new retail outlet in Mysore and this is the company's 20th Ather Space in India. The ex-showroom price post the FAME-II revision for the Ather 450X is Rs 1,44,500 and Rs 1,25,490 for the Ather 450 Plus in Mysore.

Ather Energy has inaugurated its new retail outlet – Ather Space, at Hunsur Road, Hinkal in association with Honnassiri Energy Pvt Ltd that happens to be one of Mysore’s leading retailers. The Ather 450X and 450 Plus electric scooters will be available to test ride and purchase at the said Ather Space. This will be Ather Energy’s third retail outlet in Karnataka.

The company says that the opening of Ather Space in Mysore is driven by the strong consumer demand from the city since the launch of Ather 450X and 450 Plus in January 2020. Deliveries in Mysore had commenced earlier this year.

Customers can book test ride slots on Ather Energy’s website before visiting the said experience centre. Earlier this year, Ather expanded its presence across multiple cities, including Mumbai, Pune, Hyderabad, Ahmedabad, New Delhi, Trichy, Kochi, Visakhapatnam, Jaipur, and Kozhikode.

Watch Video | Ather 450X Road Test Review:

<span data-mce-type="bookmark" style="display: inline-block; width: 0px; overflow: hidden; line-height: 0;" class="lazy lazy-hidden mce_SELRES_start">﻿</span> <span data-mce-type="bookmark" style="display: inline-block; width: 0px; overflow: hidden; line-height: 0;" class="lazy lazy-hidden mce_SELRES_start">﻿</span> <span data-mce-type="bookmark" style="display: inline-block; width: 0px; overflow: hidden; line-height: 0;" class="mce_SELRES_start">﻿</span>

Ather Energy has installed four fast-charging points, Ather Grid in the city and these can be found at Hinkal, Nazarbad Mohalla, Gokulam Road, and Vijaya Nagar. All Ather Grid locations are strategically placed in key areas of the city so that it is easily accessible to EV owners across Mysore, the brand noted.

Ather Energy says that it plans to add 8-10 more charging points to strengthen the charging network to provide smooth and stress-free rides for EV owners in the city. Ather Energy is also helping customers in setting up home charging solutions in their apartments and buildings. The ex-showroom price post the FAME-II revision for the Ather 450X is Rs 1,44,500 and Rs 1,25,490 for the Ather 450 Plus in Mysore.

Ravneet Phokela, Chief Business Officer, Ather Energy said that Karnataka is the company’s home ground and the demand has been phenomenal from across cities in the state. He added that Ather is so overwhelmed by the response that it had to begin deliveries, a few months before opening this experience center, all thanks to their partner Honnassiri Energy Pvt Ltd.

Phokela states that their support and expertise helped in organizing the test rides and setting up the experience centre in Mysore. Test ride requests and pre-orders have been pouring in from Mysore since the launch of the Ather 450X electric scooter. The new Ather Space is designed to provide a great experience to our evolving customer base in Mysore. By the end of the year, Ather Energy expects to be in three to four more cities in Karnataka after Mysore.

Get live Stock Prices from BSE, NSE, US Market and latest NAV, portfolio of Mutual Funds, Check out latest IPO News, Best Performing IPOs, calculate your tax by Income Tax Calculator, know market’s Top Gainers, Top Losers & Best Equity Funds. Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.