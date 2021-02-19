Ather Energy opens experience center in Pune: 40-city presence in India by 2021 end

While the 450X is priced at Rs 1,61,426, the 450 Plus will set you back by Rs 1,42,416 (ex-showroom, Pune).

February 19, 2021 2:04 PM

 

Ather Energy is now looking quite aggressive in terms of its India expansion plans. The company recently announced that it has plans to be present in as many as 40 Indian cities by the end of this year. As a part of its expansion strategy across India, the Bengaluru-based start-up recently opened its first experience center or Ather Space in the city of Pune. The new showroom is located at Bhandarkar Road. For starters, Ather Space is the company’s chain of experience centers where customers can take a test ride of the brand’s electric scooters and can also book the same at these outlets.

Currently, Ather Energy retails two electric scooters in India namely 450X and the 450 Plus. The previous models with which the company started its innings in India namely the 340 and the 450 have been discontinued. The more premium Ather 450X electric scooter comes with four riding modes namely Eco, Ride, Sport & Warp and the company is claiming a realistic range of 85 km in Eco mode. On the other hand, if you want exhilarating performance, the Warp mode offers crazy acceleration with the scooter sprinting from a standstill to 40 kmph in just 3,3 seconds in this mode.

The scooter gets an inbuilt 4G sim card along with a seven-inch touchscreen instrument cluster supporting Bluetooth connectivity as well. The Ather 450X electric scooter is currently available for sale in three colour options of Grey, Green and White. While the 450X is priced at Rs 1,61,426, the 450 Plus will set you back by Rs 1,42,416 (ex-showroom, Pune).

