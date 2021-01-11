Ather Energy opens experience center in Mumbai: 450X Series1 electric scooter deliveries start

If you are planning to buy the Ather 450X Series1 electric scooter, sadly, you can't do that now. Here's why!

By:Updated: Jan 11, 2021 1:06 PM

 

Ather Energy has recently opened its new experience center in the city of Mumbai that happens to be the financial capital of India. The new store has been inaugurated at Bandra and with its launch, Ather Energy has also started the deliveries of its limited 450X Series1 electric scooter. A few months back, Ather Energy had started inviting dealer partners in order to set up experience centers across the cities of Hyderabad, Mumbai, New Delhi and Pune. Ather Energy’s experience centers, or simply Ather Space are well-designed facilities that aim to deliver a different and richer experience to prospective customers and visitors. In this facility, Ather Energy not only imparts knowledge of electric vehicles to the visitors but also offers test rides and you can pre-book a scooter too.

Moreover, you can have a look at the journey of the brand and also know how the 450X started its journey. The facility also has a stripped-down version of the Ather 450X, showcasing the bare-bones of the scooter and hence, the visitors can get to see the insides of the scooter and understand the mechanicals. Ather Energy will soon be coming up with experience centers in key cities across India as it plans to enter multiple new locations in the months to come. As far as Delhi-NCR is concerned, Ather Energy is planning up to four experience centers in order to make the brand more accessible to the masses of the National Capital. Express Drives was the first to break this story and you can get all details by clicking on the link below.

Also Read Exclusive! Ather 450X electric scooter Delhi-NCR launch details: Upto four experience centres coming

Now, in order to give a quick brief of the Ather 450X Series1 electric scooter. The limited-edition model gets a unique red-black paint scheme but its biggest highlight is the tinted translucent panels – the first-ever on any production two-wheeler. If you have been thinking to buy this scooter now, sadly, you can’t do that as it is only for those customers who had pre-booked the scooter even before Ather Energy announced the specs and pricing of Ather 450X back in January 2020. The Series1, hence, is a token of appreciation for the customers who have shown loyalty to the brand. Stay tuned for more updates! Also, subscribe to our YouTube channel.

Get live Stock Prices from BSE, NSE, US Market and latest NAV, portfolio of Mutual Funds, Check out latest IPO News, Best Performing IPOs, calculate your tax by Income Tax Calculator, know market’s Top Gainers, Top Losers & Best Equity Funds. Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Latest Auto News

Tier II, III markets untapped by EV players: Nexzu to exploit with 100 dealerships by March

Tier II, III markets untapped by EV players: Nexzu to exploit with 100 dealerships by March

Ather Energy opens experience center in Mumbai: 450X Series1 electric scooter deliveries start

Ather Energy opens experience center in Mumbai: 450X Series1 electric scooter deliveries start

Vehicle registrations in December reflect positive growth for first time in FY20-21: FADA

Vehicle registrations in December reflect positive growth for first time in FY20-21: FADA

Tata Altroz falls into a deep ravine: Occupants' condition reaffirm the importance of safer cars

Tata Altroz falls into a deep ravine: Occupants' condition reaffirm the importance of safer cars

Hyundai might build Apple's self-driving electric car: Launch by 2027

Hyundai might build Apple's self-driving electric car: Launch by 2027

Mask no longer compulsory in car under this condition!

Mask no longer compulsory in car under this condition!

Omega Seiki expands electric three-wheeler dealership network to South India

Omega Seiki expands electric three-wheeler dealership network to South India

EMotorad T-Rex all-terrain electric bike India launch soon: Expected price, range, charging time and more

EMotorad T-Rex all-terrain electric bike India launch soon: Expected price, range, charging time and more

Simple Energy to launch its first electric scooter with 240 km range in May: Secures additional funding

Simple Energy to launch its first electric scooter with 240 km range in May: Secures additional funding

eBikeGO to use solar power to charge its electric two-wheeler batteries: Ties up with SKS CleanTech

eBikeGO to use solar power to charge its electric two-wheeler batteries: Ties up with SKS CleanTech

Ultraviolette F77 electric bike almost ready for launch: Range, gradeability tests start

Ultraviolette F77 electric bike almost ready for launch: Range, gradeability tests start

FAME 2 failed to pep-up electric two-wheeler sales: SMEV

FAME 2 failed to pep-up electric two-wheeler sales: SMEV

2021 Jeep Compass in Images: What the new SUV brings to the table

2021 Jeep Compass in Images: What the new SUV brings to the table

MG Hector facelift Hinglish commands: All 31 Voice Activation Instructions listed

MG Hector facelift Hinglish commands: All 31 Voice Activation Instructions listed

Royal Enfield Meteor 350 vs Honda H'ness CB350 Video Review: Specs, features, price

Royal Enfield Meteor 350 vs Honda H'ness CB350 Video Review: Specs, features, price

MINI Paddy Hopkirk Edition launched in India at Rs 41.7 lakh: Limited units available for booking

MINI Paddy Hopkirk Edition launched in India at Rs 41.7 lakh: Limited units available for booking

Skoda Kushaq name confirmed for upcoming Creta, Seltos rival

Skoda Kushaq name confirmed for upcoming Creta, Seltos rival

BMW 3 Series Gran Limousine bookings to open on 11 Jan: Complimentary package for early reservations

BMW 3 Series Gran Limousine bookings to open on 11 Jan: Complimentary package for early reservations

Timeless Mahindra Book Review: Tracing the roots of Mahindra to the new Thar

Timeless Mahindra Book Review: Tracing the roots of Mahindra to the new Thar

People have spoken! Tata Safari's nameplate on Tata Gravitas dilutes the iconic SUV's brand name

People have spoken! Tata Safari's nameplate on Tata Gravitas dilutes the iconic SUV's brand name