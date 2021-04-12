Ather Energy opens experience center in Jaipur: Fast chargers now up at these three locations

The ex-showroom price of the Ather 450X in Jaipur is Rs 1,59,524. On the other hand, the Ather 450 Plus is on sale in Rajasthan capital at a price of Rs 1,40,514.

Ather Energy – the Bengaluru-based start-up that has been making a lot of noise in the premium electric scooter segment with the 450X has opened a new experience center in Jaipur. The said outlet that opened its doors in the Rajasthan capital last week is the company’s eighth experience center across India. The new retail outlet – Ather Space has been inaugurated in BL Tower-2 on Tonk Road near Durgapura Flyover in association with Akhand Distributors. Thanks to the new showroom, the customers in Jaipur can now test ride the Ather 450X electric scooter and get an in-depth view of the product and its features before making a purchase. Moreover, they can book test ride slots on Ather Energy’s website before visiting the experience center.

In order to ensure better convenience of the Ather 450X owners and customers, Ather Energy has also installed three fast-charging points in the city under its charging infrastructure called Ather Grid and these are located in Vaishali Nagar, C Scheme and Tonk Road. The company has plans to add 10 to 12 additional charging points in the city. Ather Energy currently retails 450 Plus and 450X electric scooters in India. The 450 Plus offers a top speed of 70 kmph along with a ‘true’ range of 70 km in Eco mode.

Watch video | How Ather electric scooters are made:

<span data-mce-type="bookmark" style="display: inline-block; width: 0px; overflow: hidden; line-height: 0;" class="lazy lazy-hidden mce_SELRES_start">﻿</span> <span data-mce-type="bookmark" style="display: inline-block; width: 0px; overflow: hidden; line-height: 0;" class="lazy lazy-hidden mce_SELRES_start">﻿</span> <span data-mce-type="bookmark" style="display: inline-block; width: 0px; overflow: hidden; line-height: 0;" class="mce_SELRES_start">﻿</span>

The scooter also gets 4G connectivity, onboard navigation, and other connected features. On the other hand, the Ather 450X is the more well-equipped and performance-oriented version of the 450 Plus that additionally gets Bluetooth connectivity and the Warp mode. The ex-showroom price of the Ather 450X in Jaipur is Rs 1,59,524. On the other hand, the Ather 450 Plus is on sale in the city at a price of Rs 1,40,514.

Stay tuned with Express Drives for more updates and also, subscribe to our YouTube channel.

Get live Stock Prices from BSE, NSE, US Market and latest NAV, portfolio of Mutual Funds, Check out latest IPO News, Best Performing IPOs, calculate your tax by Income Tax Calculator, know market’s Top Gainers, Top Losers & Best Equity Funds. Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.