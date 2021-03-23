Ather Energy makes entry in Jaipur with 450X electric scooter: Deliveries to start next month

The ex-showroom price of the Ather 450X electric scooter is Rs 1,59,524 in Jaipur. On the other hand, the Ather 450 Plus will cost Rs 1,40,514 in the Rajasthan capital.

Ather Energy has announced its entry in the Rajasthan capital – Jaipur. The Bengaluru-based start-up has begun the test rides of Ather 450X electric scooter at Durgapura, Jaipur in association with Akhand Distributors that happens to be one of Jaipur’s leading retailers. Along with test rides, Jaipurians can also learn about all features of the company’s electric scooters and different ownership and purchase models to buy the Ather 450X and Ather 450 Plus. Ather’s experience centre – Ather Space will open in early April and the company says that the early test rides have commenced due to the surge in bookings, enquiries, and test ride requests from the potential customers in the city. Ather Energy says that its Experience Centre is coming up at BL Tower-2 on Tonk Road near Durgapura Flyover.

The deliveries of the electric scooters will start within the next couple of weeks. Ather Energy says that it will install about 3-4 fast-charging points, Ather Grid, across key hotspots in Jaipur by next month and will double the number by 2021 end. For this, the brand is looking to partner with progressive hosts including cafes, restaurants, tech parks, malls, and gyms that can offer EV owners’ easy accessibility, curb range anxiety, and also, ease the adoption of electric vehicles in Jaipur. Currently, over 120 public fast charging points by Ather Energy are up across 17+ cities in India.

The Ather 450X electric scooter will be available at the experience centre in Jaipur. The e-scooter comes with four riding modes namely Eco, Ride, Sport and ‘Warp’. Ather 450X can sprint from 0 to 40 kmph in just 3.3 sec in Warp mode. The Ather 450X can be charged 50 percent faster than before at the rate of 1.5km per minute. Ather Energy also offers a lower-spec Ather 450 Plus that offers a top speed of 70 kmph and a True Range of 70 km in Eco mode. Ather Energy is also offering an Assured Buyback program under which the customers will get Rs. 85,000 as a guaranteed value for the Ather 450X at the end of 3 years.

Ather electric scooters are also available for lease that allows the customers to access a fully loaded Ather 450X with downpayment and a nominal monthly fee, starting at Rs 3,394 per month. The ex-showroom price of the Ather 450X electric scooter is Rs 1,59,524 and Rs 1,40,514 for the Ather 450 Plus in Jaipur.

