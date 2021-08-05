Ather Energy enters Madhya Pradesh with new experience center in Indore: All details

Ather Energy has installed six fast-charging points in Indore. The company says that it plans to add 8 to 10 more charging points in the city in the coming days.

Ather Energy has announced the launch of its new experience center – Ather Space in Indore. With this, the 450X, 450 Plus-maker has entered the state of Madhya Pradesh. The new showroom is located at A B Road in the city and the same has been opened in association with Kasliwal Group. The company’s two electric scooters will be available for test rides and purchase at Ather Space in Indore. The company says that the opening of Ather Space in Indore is driven by the strong consumer demand from the city since the launch of Ather 450X and 450 Plus electric scooters in January 2020. Ather Space aims to provide a unique ownership experience along with complete service and support for the owners.

Watch Video | Ather 450X Electric Scooter In-Depth Review:

<span data-mce-type="bookmark" style="display: inline-block; width: 0px; overflow: hidden; line-height: 0;" class="lazy lazy-hidden mce_SELRES_start">﻿</span> <span data-mce-type="bookmark" style="display: inline-block; width: 0px; overflow: hidden; line-height: 0;" class="lazy lazy-hidden mce_SELRES_start">﻿</span> <span data-mce-type="bookmark" style="display: inline-block; width: 0px; overflow: hidden; line-height: 0;" class="mce_SELRES_start">﻿</span>

The new Ather Space will offer customers an opportunity to learn about every aspect of the vehicle and will also provide a complete overview of the various parts with a stripped-bare unit on display. Customers can also book test ride slots on Ather Energy’s website before visiting the said experience centre. Earlier this year, Ather Energy expanded its presence across multiple Indian cities, including Mumbai, Pune, Hyderabad, Ahmedabad, Trichy, Visakhapatnam, New Delhi, Jaipur, Kochi, and Kozhikode. Ather Energy has installed six fast-charging points, Ather Grid in Indore and these are located at Bhanwar Kuwa, Annapurna, Race Course Road, Nanda Nagar, Raj Mohalla, and A B Road.

The company says that all Ather Grid locations are strategically placed in key areas in the city so that it is easily accessible to EV owners across Indore. Ather Energy says that it plans to add 8 to 10 more charging points in the city in the times to come. Moreover, Ather Energy says that it is also helping customers in setting up home charging solutions in their apartments and buildings. Now speaking of the price, the Ather 450X and 450 Plus electric scooters have been priced at Rs 1,46,926 and Rs 1,27,916 respectively in Indore. Prices mentioned are ex-showroom, applicable after FAME II revision.

Get live Stock Prices from BSE, NSE, US Market and latest NAV, portfolio of Mutual Funds, Check out latest IPO News, Best Performing IPOs, calculate your tax by Income Tax Calculator, know market’s Top Gainers, Top Losers & Best Equity Funds. Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.