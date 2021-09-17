Ather Energy Inaugurates its largest Indian experience centre in Coimbatore

Ather Energy has inaugurated its largest Indian experience centre at Coimbatore in Tamil Nadu. This is Ather’s third outlet in Tamil Nadu after Chennai and Trichy.

Updated: Sep 17, 2021 5:23 PM

 

Bengaluru-based electric vehicle start-up, Ather Energy, has inaugurated its new retail outlet – Ather Space Experience Centre, in Coimbatore (Tamil Nadu). It needs to be mentioned that the new Ather Space in Coimbatore is the company’s largest Indian experience centre. Also, this is Ather’s third showroom in Tamil Nadu and the other two retail outlets are in Chennai and Trichy.

Ather Energy has set up this new experience centre in association with Rajdurai’s E-Vehicles, a leading two-wheeler service company. This retail outlet is located in the Ramnagar area of the city. The showroom will display the Ather 450 Plus and the 450X and the buyers will be able to purchase these smart electric scooters from this outlet. In fact, Ather Space Coimbatore began its operations in April this year and since then, more than 400 electric scooters have already been sold. The dealership is witnessing a great response from Coimbatore’s nearby areas too.

Watch Video | Ather 450X Detailed Review:

Also, as is the case with all Ather Experience Centres across the country, the new Ather Space in Coimbatore too has a cutaway section of an Ather scooter on display that will help the visitors and customers to explore and learn vital details of these electric scooters and their components. Talking about the price, the Ather 450 Plus and the Ather 450X have been priced at Rs 1,27,286 and Rs 1,46,296, Ex-showroom Coimbatore (inclusive of FAME-II subsidies). Also, the Tamil Nadu government is providing a full exemption from motor vehicle taxes for EVs until December 2022.

Ather Energy is now expanding its retail presence rapidly across the country. The company has now 16 Ather Space Experience Centres in India, the one in Coimbatore being the latest one. Ather will soon expand its reach to some other strategic locations too across the country. In other news, thanks to the implementation of the new Maharashtra EV Policy 2021, the Ather 450 Plus has received a massive price cut of Rs 24,000 and it now costs Rs 1.03 lakh, Ex-showroom in Mumbai.

