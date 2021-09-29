Ather Energy extends free charging till December 2021: 500 fast chargers by March 2022

So far, Ather Energy has installed over 200 charging points in the country that it calls Ather Grid.

Ather Energy essentially kick-started the premium electric scooter segment in India with its 340 and 450 electric scooters. Interestingly, the lower-spec 340 was later discontinued due to poor demand and the company then went on with its 450 product line. The 450 was updated later as the 450 Plus and in addition, the brand also rolled out a more performance-oriented version of the same called the 450X. Now, one good thing about the Bengaluru-based start-up has been the fact that it is putting equal focus on the expansion of its charging infrastructure called Ather Grid.

Till now, Ather Energy has installed over 200 fast charging points in 24 cities across India. Going forward, the company aims to take this number to 500 by March 2022. Tarun Mehta, Co-Founder and CEO, Ather Energy confirmed that the company is currently establishing 45 new fast chargers every month across the cities in India. Moreover, Ather Energy has announced that it has extended free charging on Ather Grid till 31st December this year for the EV owners.

Ather Energy has strategically installed its charging points at public places like malls, cafes, gyms, etc and the company has tied up with brands like Park+, Blue Tokai, Coffee Day, and more. Earlier this month, thanks to the state subsidies, Ather Energy slashed the price of the 450 Plus electric scooter by a staggering Rs 24,000 after which the said model is now priced at Rs Rs 1.03 lakh. The electric scooter was previously priced at Rs 1.28 lakh ex-showroom, Mumbai and with the new subsidies, the price of the EV has gone down by almost 20 percent.

