Ather Energy enters Delhi with 450X, 450 Plus electric scooters

Ather Energy had inaugurated its first experience centre in Bengaluru in June 2018 and later expanded its base with centre in Chennai.

By:July 3, 2021 10:11 AM

 

On Friday, Ather Energy inaugurated its experience centre in New Delhi. Located in Lajpat Nagar, it’s the EV major’s tenth experience centre in India.“It will provide a unique ownership experience along with complete service and support for owners.  Our bikes, the 450X and the 450 Plus will be available for test rides and purchase,” the company said in a statement. Ather Energy inaugurated its first experience centre in Bengaluru in June 2018 and later expanded its base with centre in Chennai. Earlier this year, Atherexpanded its presence across Mumbai, Pune, Hyderabad, Kochi, Jaipur and Ahmedabad.

The company said it has also significantly invested in setting up its public fast-charging points, called the AtherGrid, across the city. “Ather Energy is one of the few OEMs that also invest in building a charging infrastructure in the markets before launch,” it added, after having set up 14 fast-charging points across Delhi, Noida, Gurgaon and Ghaziabad, and aims to double the number of charging stations by the end of this year.

FAME-2 revisions have reduced prices of electric two-wheelers, with a 50% increase in subsidy. The current ex-show-room price of the 450X is  Rs 1,32,426 and of the 450 Plus it is Rs 1,13,416.

Get live Stock Prices from BSE, NSE, US Market and latest NAV, portfolio of Mutual Funds, Check out latest IPO News, Best Performing IPOs, calculate your tax by Income Tax Calculator, know market’s Top Gainers, Top Losers & Best Equity Funds. Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Latest Auto News

New Mercedes-AMG E 63 S, E 53 India launch date announced: BMW M5 rival arriving on July 15

New Mercedes-AMG E 63 S, E 53 India launch date announced: BMW M5 rival arriving on July 15

Ducati Multistrada V4 teased ahead of India launch: All about world's most powerful ADV

Ducati Multistrada V4 teased ahead of India launch: All about world's most powerful ADV

Ola Electric scooter revealed through CEO ride in Bangalore: To rival Ather 450X and TVS iQube

Ola Electric scooter revealed through CEO ride in Bangalore: To rival Ather 450X and TVS iQube

FAME II Scheme Amendments: The right push for India's EV industry

FAME II Scheme Amendments: The right push for India's EV industry

Ather Energy's 10th experience centre in India opens in Delhi: All details

Ather Energy's 10th experience centre in India opens in Delhi: All details

Omega Seiki EV range to use Valeo electric powertrains: MoU signed

Omega Seiki EV range to use Valeo electric powertrains: MoU signed

'Senna' producer Manish Pandey to direct docuseries on Bernie Ecclestone

'Senna' producer Manish Pandey to direct docuseries on Bernie Ecclestone

Two-wheeler sales pick up in June 2021: Royal Enfield registers 13% growth, TVS up 25%

Two-wheeler sales pick up in June 2021: Royal Enfield registers 13% growth, TVS up 25%

EVTRIC Motors to invest Rs 100cr in India: New electric scooter launch soon

EVTRIC Motors to invest Rs 100cr in India: New electric scooter launch soon

Honda sells 4,767 cars in June 2021 reporting a whopping 241% growth: All details

Honda sells 4,767 cars in June 2021 reporting a whopping 241% growth: All details

BMW M5 Competition launched in India: Four-door V8 that does 0-100 km/h in 3.3 seonds

BMW M5 Competition launched in India: Four-door V8 that does 0-100 km/h in 3.3 seonds

June 2021 car sales: Maruti Suzuki reports 142% growth with over 1.24 lakh units sold

June 2021 car sales: Maruti Suzuki reports 142% growth with over 1.24 lakh units sold

Tata Motors to launch 'Dark Edition' for Harrier, Nexon and Altroz soon

Tata Motors to launch 'Dark Edition' for Harrier, Nexon and Altroz soon

Video: BMW-powered convertible flying car completes test flight between airports

Video: BMW-powered convertible flying car completes test flight between airports

Price hike alert! Benelli Leoncino 500 scrambler now costlier in India by this much

Price hike alert! Benelli Leoncino 500 scrambler now costlier in India by this much

TVS iQube electric scooter launched in Pune: Undercuts Ather 450X price

TVS iQube electric scooter launched in Pune: Undercuts Ather 450X price

Bajaj Auto reports 24% jump in sales in June 2021: Exports up 45%

Bajaj Auto reports 24% jump in sales in June 2021: Exports up 45%

BS6 CFMoto 650 NK, 650 MT, 650 GT launched in India: Now costlier, less powerful!

BS6 CFMoto 650 NK, 650 MT, 650 GT launched in India: Now costlier, less powerful!

Hyundai reaches 1 crore production milestone at Chennai plant with new Alcazar

Hyundai reaches 1 crore production milestone at Chennai plant with new Alcazar

2021 Suzuki Hayabusa bookings to reopen tomorrow: Token amount, how to book!

2021 Suzuki Hayabusa bookings to reopen tomorrow: Token amount, how to book!