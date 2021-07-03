Ather Energy enters Delhi with 450X, 450 Plus electric scooters

Ather Energy had inaugurated its first experience centre in Bengaluru in June 2018 and later expanded its base with centre in Chennai.

On Friday, Ather Energy inaugurated its experience centre in New Delhi. Located in Lajpat Nagar, it’s the EV major’s tenth experience centre in India.“It will provide a unique ownership experience along with complete service and support for owners. Our bikes, the 450X and the 450 Plus will be available for test rides and purchase,” the company said in a statement. Ather Energy inaugurated its first experience centre in Bengaluru in June 2018 and later expanded its base with centre in Chennai. Earlier this year, Atherexpanded its presence across Mumbai, Pune, Hyderabad, Kochi, Jaipur and Ahmedabad.

The company said it has also significantly invested in setting up its public fast-charging points, called the AtherGrid, across the city. “Ather Energy is one of the few OEMs that also invest in building a charging infrastructure in the markets before launch,” it added, after having set up 14 fast-charging points across Delhi, Noida, Gurgaon and Ghaziabad, and aims to double the number of charging stations by the end of this year.

FAME-2 revisions have reduced prices of electric two-wheelers, with a 50% increase in subsidy. The current ex-show-room price of the 450X is Rs 1,32,426 and of the 450 Plus it is Rs 1,13,416.

Get live Stock Prices from BSE, NSE, US Market and latest NAV, portfolio of Mutual Funds, Check out latest IPO News, Best Performing IPOs, calculate your tax by Income Tax Calculator, know market’s Top Gainers, Top Losers & Best Equity Funds. Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.