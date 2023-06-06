It is important to note that this value proposition can be said to be an innovative strategy to counter the effects of an increase in price hikes on the back of the revision of the FAME 2 subsidy.

Bengaluru-based electric scooter maker Ather Energy has announced a new 60-month vehicle loan product to drive the adoption of EVs. This it says is also the first time that a finance product with a tenure of 5 years has been rolled out in the EV industry.

The EV maker has partnered with IDFC First, Bajaj Finance, and Hero FinCorp to offer India’s first 60-month electric two-wheeler loan and expects more retail financiers and banks to join hands to strengthen its effort. The monthly repayment of the loan or EMI under the new 5-year vehicle loan offered by Ather will start at Rs 2,999.

It is important to note that this value proposition can be said to be an innovative strategy to counter the effects of an increase in price hikes on the back of the revision of the FAME 2 subsidy.

Ravneet S. Phokela, Chief Business Officer, Ather Energy said, “Affordable vehicle loan products have for long been a critical last-mile enabler for the stupendous growth of the Indian two-wheeler market. The growing popularity of EV scooters in the country has necessitated the need for vehicle loan products with a longer tenure. It is an ongoing journey for us to ensure we make our scooters accessible to a wider audience, and attractive financing is an effective tool to quicken EV adoption in the country.”

“We believe this extended loan period will make EVs even more lucrative and bring in more customers. We hope and expect other two-wheeler brands, particularly in the EV market to also start offering a similar 60-month loan product to their customers,” added Phokela.

Interestingly, 3 out of every 4 vehicles sold in India are two-wheelers, and again 3 of every 4 of these are bought on loan.

“Since November 2022, we have seen the number of customers who opt for loans increase from 20 percent to 50 percent now. With the segment poised to grow in the coming years, attractive EV financing schemes are even more relevant and they will be crucial to fuel the industry’s growth in the coming years. I am very happy that Ather is the first to offer a 60-month loan in the Indian EV two-wheeler industry,” concluded Phokela.