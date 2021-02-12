Ather Energy announces Rs 635 crore investment: Expansion to 40 cities by 2021 end

Ather Energy currently manufactures two electric scooters namely 450X and the 450 Plus. These are 90 percent localized and the battery pack is being made by Ather Energy themselves.

Ather Energy started operations at its new 1,23,000 sq ft production facility in Hosur, Tamil Nadu starting 2nd January 2021. The Bengaluru-based start-up has already begun deliveries of its electric scooters in cities like Mumbai, Pune, Ahmedabad, Bangalore, Chennai, and Hyderabad with more deliveries planned in a phased manner across 21 other cities by Q1. Moreover, Ather Energy has plans to expand to as many as 40 Indian cities by the end of this calendar year. The company has announced an investment of Rs 635 crore over the next five years and the new Hosur facility has been set up with an investment of Rs 130 crore. Ather Energy currently manufactures two electric scooters namely 450 Plus and the 450X that are priced at Rs 1.39 lakh and Rs 1.59 lakh respectively. These are 90 percent localized and the battery pack is being made by Ather Energy only.

The said facility has an annual capacity of 1,10,000 electric scooters and 1,20,000 battery packs. Ather Energy has already confirmed deliveries and presence across 27 cities in 15 states and these are Bangalore, Chennai, Mumbai, Pune, Delhi, Hyderabad, Coimbatore, Kolkata, Calicut, Ahmedabad, Mysore, Kochi, Hubli, Jaipur, Indore, Panaji, Bhubaneshwar, Surat, Chandigarh, Vijayawada, Nasik, Visakhapatnam, Guwahati, Nagpur, Noida, Lucknow and Siliguri. Apart from the EV manufacturing, the Hosur facility also focusses on lithium-ion battery manufacturing that will be a key area of focus for Ather Energy going ahead.

The company says that over 4,000 employees will be trained over the next 5 years. The new Hosur manufacturing facility is built on Industry 4.0 principles and the team at Ather Energy is also working towards making the factory ‘Smart’ by authorizing Smart algorithms to read the data collected and also make meaningful interpretations. Ather Energy has filed 13 patents on the design and manufacturing of the li-ion batteries. The 2.9 kWh battery on the Ather 450X electric scooter uses 21700 type li-ion cells that offer a high energy density, charge and discharge rates enabling fast charging and high performance.

We will soon be bringing a detailed video on Ather Energy’s new Hosur facility along with the manufacturing process of 450X and 450 Plus electric scooters, so keep watching this space for all the action.

