Ather opens use of its fast-charging connector to other electric two-wheeler makers

Since its inception, Ather Energy has invested in building a fast-charging network, Ather Grid, and has been providing normal speed charge options to all-electric two-wheelers and four-wheelers free of cost.

By:Updated: Aug 10, 2021 11:16 AM

Ather Energy today announced that the company will offer its proprietary charging connector to other OEMs to adopt for their two-wheelers. This would not only reduce range anxiety by allowing all scooters to access Ather Energy’s 200+ fast chargers but also allow more OEMs to build products on a common standard thus lowering infrastructure investments.

Ather believes that robust charging infrastructure is one of the major drivers in accelerating the faster adoption of electric two-wheelers. In order to maximise the usage and efficiency of charging infrastructure, there need to be common connectors that can be used across products.

Since its inception, Ather Energy has invested in building a fast-charging network, Ather Grid, and has been providing normal speed charge options to all-electric two-wheelers and four-wheelers free of cost.

Opening up Ather Energy’s connector technology will promote the use of a common connector, allowing all EV owners to use any fast charging solution across the country. This should assist in enabling the entire ecosystem to work together to fast-track EV adoption in India.

Need for a new connector standard for fast charging

While there are global standards for electric four-wheelers like the CHADEMO, CCS, etc, there are no connector standards available customised for two-wheeler fast charging, except in China. Two-wheeler fast charging requirements are unique. The shape and size of the vehicle make it infeasible to adopt a four-wheeler charging connector.

Similarly, the same connector would be used for normal as well as fast charging. Indian road environment, temperature, and moisture require a standard designed for Indian conditions with adequate field tests for safety and equipment life.

Designed by Ather, this connector has a combo AC and DC charging with the same connector. This connector size has been designed to be suitable for integration into two-wheelers and three-wheelers with the ability of CAN 2.0 communication with control and proximity pilot. Finally, it is designed for production at low costs, which allows it to be used in mass segment vehicles.

Get live Stock Prices from BSE, NSE, US Market and latest NAV, portfolio of Mutual Funds, Check out latest IPO News, Best Performing IPOs, calculate your tax by Income Tax Calculator, know market’s Top Gainers, Top Losers & Best Equity Funds. Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Latest Auto News

Ather opens use of its fast-charging connector to other electric two-wheeler makers

Ather opens use of its fast-charging connector to other electric two-wheeler makers

India's first B2B used car marketplace Okshan: How it works and what are the benefits

India's first B2B used car marketplace Okshan: How it works and what are the benefits

Top technology-driven trends to watch in 2021: Electrification, shared mobility

Top technology-driven trends to watch in 2021: Electrification, shared mobility

August 2021 car discounts: Hyundai offers up to Rs 50,000 in benefits on Nios, i20 and more

August 2021 car discounts: Hyundai offers up to Rs 50,000 in benefits on Nios, i20 and more

Simple Energy unveils EV fast charger Simple Loop, promises 2.5 km in 60 seconds

Simple Energy unveils EV fast charger Simple Loop, promises 2.5 km in 60 seconds

Seven-seater MG Gloster Savvy launched: Gets automatic parking system and 4x4

Seven-seater MG Gloster Savvy launched: Gets automatic parking system and 4x4

IoT and how it helps with road transport logistics: Vineet Sharma from FleetX explains

IoT and how it helps with road transport logistics: Vineet Sharma from FleetX explains

New Mahindra Twin Peaks logo unveiled for SUVs: XUV700 to wear it first

New Mahindra Twin Peaks logo unveiled for SUVs: XUV700 to wear it first

July 2021 vehicle retail sales up by 34.12%: Waiting period an issue, says FADA

July 2021 vehicle retail sales up by 34.12%: Waiting period an issue, says FADA

Volkswagen ID.5 GTX electric SUV to debut in September: What to expect

Volkswagen ID.5 GTX electric SUV to debut in September: What to expect

2021 MotoGP: Jorge Martin bags first win after Lap 1 crash delays race

2021 MotoGP: Jorge Martin bags first win after Lap 1 crash delays race

Ola electric scooter to get reverse mode: Bookings made from 1,000 cities

Ola electric scooter to get reverse mode: Bookings made from 1,000 cities

Tata Motors delivers 35 electric buses to BEST, 305 more to be delivered

Tata Motors delivers 35 electric buses to BEST, 305 more to be delivered

2021 MotoGP: Ducati make 1-2 at Styria as Jorge Martin grabs sensational pole

2021 MotoGP: Ducati make 1-2 at Styria as Jorge Martin grabs sensational pole

Volvo XC40 Recharge India launch delayed: Electric SUV arrival pushed to this date

Volvo XC40 Recharge India launch delayed: Electric SUV arrival pushed to this date

Tata Motors and Sundaram Finance partner to offer 100% vehicle financing to customers

Tata Motors and Sundaram Finance partner to offer 100% vehicle financing to customers

2021 EV Expo begins in Delhi: Multiple new EVs launched on day 1

2021 EV Expo begins in Delhi: Multiple new EVs launched on day 1

Honda Hornet 2.0-based NX200 ADV teased again ahead of 19th August launch

Honda Hornet 2.0-based NX200 ADV teased again ahead of 19th August launch

Mihup in talks with 2-wheeler companies for interactive voice software

Mihup in talks with 2-wheeler companies for interactive voice software

CESL to procure 1 lakh electric three-wheelers: To be used for goods & people transport

CESL to procure 1 lakh electric three-wheelers: To be used for goods & people transport