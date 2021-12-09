Ather Energy opens 25th India experience centre in Surat, 2nd in Gujarat

The ex-showroom price post the FAME-II revision for the Ather 450X electric scooter is Rs 1,26,926 and Rs 1,07,916 for the Ather 450 Plus in Surat.

Ather Energy recently inaugurated its new retail outlet – Ather Space at Vesu, Surat, The new experience centre will be the company’s second retail outlet in Gujarat, after launching its first experience centre in Ahmedabad earlier this year. The brand says that the expansion is driven by the strong consumer demand for the Ather 450X and 450 Plus electric scooters in the state. Ather Energy states that it has witnessed a significant surge in demand in the state of Gujarat, nearly 8 fold, since the launch of the Ahmedabad store and post-state subsidy. The newly opened store in Surat will enable customers to get their hands on Ather electric scooters from a convenient location in the city.

Watch Video | Ather 450X Electric Scooter Review:

<span data-mce-type="bookmark" style="display: inline-block; width: 0px; overflow: hidden; line-height: 0;" class="lazy lazy-hidden mce_SELRES_start">﻿</span> <span data-mce-type="bookmark" style="display: inline-block; width: 0px; overflow: hidden; line-height: 0;" class="lazy lazy-hidden mce_SELRES_start">﻿</span> <span data-mce-type="bookmark" style="display: inline-block; width: 0px; overflow: hidden; line-height: 0;" class="mce_SELRES_start">﻿</span>

The new experience centre also aims to educate customers about every aspect of the vehicle and witness the engineering and mechanical efforts that go into each Ather electric scooter. People in Surat can now book test ride slots on the company’s website before visiting the store to experience riding Ather’s EVs. The said Experience Centre has been opened in partnership with Kataria Group. Ather Energy has installed two fast-charging points, Ather Grid, in Surat, and these can be found in Adajan and Magdalla.

Ather Energy is now planning to add 8 to 10 more to strengthen the charging network and make the transition to electric scooters stress-free and convenient. Ather Energy aims to add 500 Ather Grids by the end of FY22 across India. The rapid charging network is available to all electric two-wheelers and electric four-wheelers, and it is free of charge until the end of December 2021. Ather Energy has expanded its retail footprint across key cities in India and is currently present in 21 cities with 25 retail stores. The company plans to expand to 100 cities with 150 Experience Centers by March 2023. The ex-showroom price post the FAME-II revision for the Ather 450X electric scooter is Rs 1,26,926 and Rs 1,07,916 for the Ather 450 Plus in Surat.

Get live Stock Prices from BSE, NSE, US Market and latest NAV, portfolio of Mutual Funds, Check out latest IPO News, Best Performing IPOs, calculate your tax by Income Tax Calculator, know market’s Top Gainers, Top Losers & Best Equity Funds. Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.