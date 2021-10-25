Ather Energy opens 2 new experience centres in Delhi: 23 fast chargers at these locations

Delhi is now the only city after Bengaluru to have multiple Ather Energy experience centers. All details here.

By:October 25, 2021 12:09 PM

 

Ather Energy has recently inaugurated two new experience centers – Ather Space, in Janakpuri and Gujranwala Town in Delhi. With this, the start-up now has a total of three experience centers in the city. The company has partnered with PPS Group for both the new experience centers and with these, Delhi is now the only city to have multiple Ather Space after Bengaluru. Ather 450X and 450 Plus electric scooters will be available for test rides and bookings at these Ather Spaces. In order to speed up the EV infrastructure in India, Ather Energy has set up 23 fast-charging points, known as Ather Grid, across key locations in Delhi, Noida, Gurugram & Ghaziabad. The said fast-charging points in Delhi are available in Green Park, Adarsh Nagar, Rohini, Kamlanagar, Dilshad Garden, Lajpat Nagar, Krishna Nagar, and Connaught Place.

Watch Video | Ather 450X Electric Scooter Review:

The brand says that all Ather Grid locations will be strategically located in key areas of the city, making them easily accessible to EV owners across Delhi-NCR. Ather Energy says that it aims to double the number of charging stations by the end of this year. In order to ease the public charging experience, Ather Grid will be available in locations like malls, cafes, supermarkets, and tech parks. Ather Energy is also helping customers in setting up home charging solutions in their apartments and buildings. Ather Energy’s 450 Plus electric scooter is priced at Rs 1,13,416 in Delhi while the flagship 450X will set you back by Rs 1,32,426 (ex-showroom prices after FAME II revision).

Also Read Ather 450X Road Test Review: Living with India’s Superhero of electric scooters

Speaking on the latest development, Ravneet Phokela, Chief Business Officer, Ather Energy said that Delhi was always a priority market for Ather and the company had anticipated the demand that it would see from this city and were overwhelmed after the launch of its 1st experience center here. He adds that consumers have evolved and are now aware of the benefits of going electric. High awareness, increasing density of charging infrastructure is all leading to high sales in this region. Phokela said that Ather Energy is delighted to be partnering with PPS Group, which has been extremely helpful in getting operations up and running this soon.

Get live Stock Prices from BSE, NSE, US Market and latest NAV, portfolio of Mutual Funds, Check out latest IPO News, Best Performing IPOs, calculate your tax by Income Tax Calculator, know market’s Top Gainers, Top Losers & Best Equity Funds. Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Latest Auto News

TVS Radeon launched in India with new dual-tone colours: Price, specs, features & more

TVS Radeon launched in India with new dual-tone colours: Price, specs, features & more

Spinny sold 1,600+ pre-owned cars during Navratri: 80% customers opt home delivery

Spinny sold 1,600+ pre-owned cars during Navratri: 80% customers opt home delivery

Mercedes-Benz India introduces 'Retail of the Future' programme: Paradigm shift in selling process

Mercedes-Benz India introduces 'Retail of the Future' programme: Paradigm shift in selling process

Upcoming Cars in India in November 2021: New Celerio, Tiago CNG, etc

Upcoming Cars in India in November 2021: New Celerio, Tiago CNG, etc

Hatchbacks to watch out in 2022 - Maruti Suzuki Baleno facelift to Toyota Yaris

Hatchbacks to watch out in 2022 - Maruti Suzuki Baleno facelift to Toyota Yaris

MG Gloster gets dearer by Rs 40,000: New variant-wise prices explained

MG Gloster gets dearer by Rs 40,000: New variant-wise prices explained

2022 Kawasaki Ninja ZX-6R unveiled: India launch next year

2022 Kawasaki Ninja ZX-6R unveiled: India launch next year

2022 Hyundai Creta facelift officially teased: Top 5 changes worth waiting for

2022 Hyundai Creta facelift officially teased: Top 5 changes worth waiting for

BMW 5 Series Carbon Edition launched in India: Priced at Rs 66.30 lakh

BMW 5 Series Carbon Edition launched in India: Priced at Rs 66.30 lakh

2022 KTM RC 390 listed on India website: Launch early next year

2022 KTM RC 390 listed on India website: Launch early next year

2022 Range Rover is here: Breaks cover in leaked pictures

2022 Range Rover is here: Breaks cover in leaked pictures

In images: Royal Enfield Classic 350 neatly transformed into a bobber called 'Ayla'

In images: Royal Enfield Classic 350 neatly transformed into a bobber called 'Ayla'

MG Astor SUV sold out for 2021: Deliveries to commence from 1st November

MG Astor SUV sold out for 2021: Deliveries to commence from 1st November

MG Hector Plus variants rejigged: New variant-wise prices explained

MG Hector Plus variants rejigged: New variant-wise prices explained

2022 Range Rover teased for the first time: Global reveal next week

2022 Range Rover teased for the first time: Global reveal next week

Govt to ask OEMs to make flex-fuel engines in next 6-8 months: Nitin Gadkari

Govt to ask OEMs to make flex-fuel engines in next 6-8 months: Nitin Gadkari

Exclusive: First images of India's fastest car Vazirani Ekonk. Unveil on Oct 25

Exclusive: First images of India's fastest car Vazirani Ekonk. Unveil on Oct 25

Porsche Taycan beats 911 on the sales tally: Cayenne continues to hold the best-seller title

Porsche Taycan beats 911 on the sales tally: Cayenne continues to hold the best-seller title

Mahindra XUV700 gets 65,000 bookings in two weeks: Deliveries to commence from 30th October

Mahindra XUV700 gets 65,000 bookings in two weeks: Deliveries to commence from 30th October

Tata Tiago CNG India launch next month: Unofficial bookings open

Tata Tiago CNG India launch next month: Unofficial bookings open