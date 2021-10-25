Ather Energy opens 2 new experience centres in Delhi: 23 fast chargers at these locations

Delhi is now the only city after Bengaluru to have multiple Ather Energy experience centers. All details here.

Ather Energy has recently inaugurated two new experience centers – Ather Space, in Janakpuri and Gujranwala Town in Delhi. With this, the start-up now has a total of three experience centers in the city. The company has partnered with PPS Group for both the new experience centers and with these, Delhi is now the only city to have multiple Ather Space after Bengaluru. Ather 450X and 450 Plus electric scooters will be available for test rides and bookings at these Ather Spaces. In order to speed up the EV infrastructure in India, Ather Energy has set up 23 fast-charging points, known as Ather Grid, across key locations in Delhi, Noida, Gurugram & Ghaziabad. The said fast-charging points in Delhi are available in Green Park, Adarsh Nagar, Rohini, Kamlanagar, Dilshad Garden, Lajpat Nagar, Krishna Nagar, and Connaught Place.

Watch Video | Ather 450X Electric Scooter Review:

The brand says that all Ather Grid locations will be strategically located in key areas of the city, making them easily accessible to EV owners across Delhi-NCR. Ather Energy says that it aims to double the number of charging stations by the end of this year. In order to ease the public charging experience, Ather Grid will be available in locations like malls, cafes, supermarkets, and tech parks. Ather Energy is also helping customers in setting up home charging solutions in their apartments and buildings. Ather Energy’s 450 Plus electric scooter is priced at Rs 1,13,416 in Delhi while the flagship 450X will set you back by Rs 1,32,426 (ex-showroom prices after FAME II revision).

Speaking on the latest development, Ravneet Phokela, Chief Business Officer, Ather Energy said that Delhi was always a priority market for Ather and the company had anticipated the demand that it would see from this city and were overwhelmed after the launch of its 1st experience center here. He adds that consumers have evolved and are now aware of the benefits of going electric. High awareness, increasing density of charging infrastructure is all leading to high sales in this region. Phokela said that Ather Energy is delighted to be partnering with PPS Group, which has been extremely helpful in getting operations up and running this soon.

