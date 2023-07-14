Ather electric scooters now get 100% on-road financing options

Customers have also shown a strong preference for Loan-to-Value (LTV) financing, with 85% funding being the most favoured option.

Ather Energy, after recently launching a 60-month loan product, the company has now taken the next step by enabling eligible customers to avail of up to 100 percent on-road financing for its EVs.

Ather has worked closely with some of India’s leading retail finance players, banks, and NBFCs to offer attractive finance schemes to its customers, also paving the way for other OEMs in the country. These include partnerships with IDFC First Bank, HDFC Bank, ICICI Bank, Bajaj Finance, Axis Bank, Hero FinCorp, and Cholamandalam Finance, which now offer up to 100% on-road financing.

With the impact of the revised subsidies on EV prices, these partnerships enable Ather Energy to offer loan products tailored to customer preferences, enhancing the overall affordability of their electric two-wheelers.

Commenting on the initiative, Ravneet Phokela, Chief Business Officer, Ather Energy, said, “Lucrative vehicle loan products are a vital enabler for the growing two-wheeler industry in India. Having partnered with leading retail players, banks, and NBFCs, Ather has since its inception been able to offer attractive financing options to our customers.”

He added, “Ather continues to be a frontrunner in making EVs more affordable to enthusiasts with the introduction of up to 100% funding and extended tenure options, thus further driving EV adoption in the country.”

Ather Energy witnessed a jump in the number of customers opting for finance options with a 6X increase in overall finance penetration since 2019. Non-metros are also witnessing higher adoption rates owing to a good mix of loan partners available to them.

Ather Energy recently became the first two-wheeler EV original equipment manufacturer (OEM) to also introduce a 60-month loan product in partnership with IDFC First Bank, HDFC Bank, Hero FinCorp, Bajaj Finance Ltd, Axis Bank, and Cholamandalam Finance which led to the monthly EMI going down to as low as Rs 2,999 for Ather customers.