Ather sees record demand in Indiranagar: Rs 10 crore worth electric scooters sold in July 2021

Ather Energy's Indiranagar experience center in Bengaluru has sold around 600 units of 450X and 450 Plus electric scooters in July 2021.

Ather Energy’s oldest experience center in India that is situated in Indiranagar has reported the highest ever sales till date. In order to be precise, the said showroom sold Rs 10 crore worth of electric scooters in the month of July 2021. The said figure by the company’s aforementioned experience center located in Bengaluru is the best ever witnessed by any of Ather Energy’s experience centers till date. The start-up says that this number likely makes Ather the largest store by revenue for EV in India. Moreover, the brand states that the demand for the Ather 450X and 450 Plus electric scooters is super high in Bangalore which is why precisely Ather had to open its second showroom in the city in June 2021.

Speaking of which, Ather Energy’s second experience center in Bengaluru has also sold electric scooters much more than Rs 1 crore value, Tarun Mehta, CEO & Co-Founder of Ather Energy revealed while replying to a comment on Twitter. Now, coming back to the performance by the Indiranagar showroom, while the exact number of electric scooters sold in July 2021 is still unknown, Tarun reveals that the figure is close to 600 units. With the overwhelming demand, the company aims to have a total of 4 experience centers in Bengaluru by early next year, Mehta stated.

The company’s flagship 450X electric scooter comes with an 8 hp electric motor that is paired to a 2.9 kWh lithium-ion battery pack. Thanks to this hardware, the 450X can sprint from a standstill to 40 kmph in just 3.3 seconds. Not only did the scooter stayed true to this in our test runs, but it also delivered an impressive range of 92 km on a single full charge. For reference, the company claims a real-world range of 85 km in Eco mode for the 450X.

