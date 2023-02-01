Ather crosses 1 lakh production mark in India, sells 12,149 units in Jan’23

Ather also celebrated its first community day where it rolled out the Atherstack 5.0 software update, new colours and a host of new features.

Ather Energy sold 12,149 units in January ‘23, registering a monumental 329% year-on-year growth. The made-in-India brand from Bangalore rolled out its 1,00,000th scooter from Ather’s manufacturing facility.

Rejoicing over the milestone achievement of the company, Ather CEO and co-founder, Tarun Mehta, shared a video of the production of the 1,00,000th e-scooter on Twitter.

The company also celebrated its first community day where it rolled out the Atherstack 5.0 software update, new colours and a host of new features. Expanding its base from Bangalore, Ather inaugurated 13 ECs across cities including Erode, Ahmedabad, Hosur, Guntur etc. The company has also released the second edition of its annual recap report: ‘Ather in 2022 where the electric scooters claim to have clocked over 389 million km in 2022

“We had a great start to this year, registering our best-ever monthly sales by delivering 12,419 units to our customers. We were thrilled by the response we received from the biggest-ever EV community day that we organised earlier in January. We also introduced Atherstack 5.0, our latest software upgrade that brings in a host of new features on our scooters, such as

Vector Maps by Google and AutoHoldTM. Ather also announced an industry-leading 5-year warranty on its scooters and showcased its four new colours. On the retail front, Ather continued to rapidly expand its retail presence, and we opened 13 new outlets in January. Ather now has 102 Experience Centres in 80 cities. Our growing presence as well as new exciting features on the scooters have contributed to our increase in sales.”